Asian Fashion Week LA 2025 Returns to The New Mart, Uniting Culture, Creativity, and Couture

A global celebration of Asian designers, culture, and creativity—where heritage meets high fashion in the heart of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian Fashion Week LA 2025 returns to the heart of downtown Los Angeles, showcasing the artistry, innovation, and influence of Asian and Asian-American designers from around the world. The highly anticipated event will take place Saturday, October 11, 2025, at The New Mart, located at 127 E. 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015.Presented in cooperation with MGI Entertainment and Style Movement, this year’s theme spotlights unity within diversity, honoring the intersection of heritage and high fashion through a powerful celebration of creativity and collaboration. At the core of MGI Entertainment is Buboi Asuncion, producer of Ginang Filipinas America, whose signature flair for dramatic and visually captivating productions adds depth and distinction to this year’s showcase.A Global Celebration of Asian ExcellenceAsian Fashion Week LA is more than a runway show — it is a cultural movement that highlights the immense contributions of Asian designers to the global fashion landscape. The event brings together both established and emerging talent from across Asia, including designers representing Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, China, India, and the Philippines.From intricately embroidered traditional wear to avant-garde street couture, the collections promise to redefine boundaries while paying homage to centuries-old craftsmanship. The runway will feature top models, celebrity appearances, and social media influencers, making it one of the most exciting dates on the international fashion calendar.Two Distinct Runway ExperiencesAfternoon Show (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM)Doors open at 1:30 PM for the AFW/MGI Kids’ Fashion Showcase, spotlighting the next generation of talent. The afternoon presentation will feature Charlie Designs, a remarkable young designer making waves in children’s fashion; Jesse J Collections, the celebrity designer and stylist known for dressing icons such as Paris Hilton, Goapele, and Fall Out Boy; Kiki Wang, an international award-winning designer whose couture has graced red carpets and top fashion magazines; and Eric Glennie, an avant-garde menswear and neckwear designer recognized for his bold, innovative approach to pattern and structure. Together, these designers will present children’s collections that reflect creativity, craftsmanship, and the vibrant spirit of Asian Fashion Week LA 2025.Evening Show (7:30 PM – 10:00 PM)The evening show will feature a distinguished lineup of designers—The Phukaw by Aksarapak, known for her award-winning couture; Edwin Uy, celebrated for his elegant bridal and formalwear collections; Jean Amour, an artist-designer whose intricate hand-painted creations blend art and fashion with purpose; Katniss Griffiths, a multi-award-winning designer recognized for her groundbreaking work in pageantry and global fashion; and Kiel Ortega, known as “The Edgy Fashion Designer,” celebrated for his bold, avant-garde style. The evening presentation will bring together celebrity guests, top models, and media personalities for a celebration of culture, creativity, and design—showcasing the diverse talent that defines Asian Fashion Week LA 2025.Each showcase offers a distinct guest experience, with separate seating for the afternoon and evening presentations. A limited number of all-day passes are available at a special discounted rate.Fashion with PurposeBeyond the glitz and glamour, Asian Fashion Week LA 2025 carries a meaningful mission — to promote unity, cultural pride, and community impact. This year’s event proudly benefits Angels to Street Kids, a charitable feeding program supporting underprivileged youth in the Philippines.Presented by Esteemed PartnersThe 2025 edition of Asian Fashion Week LA is made possible through the collaboration of MGI Entertainment and Style Movement, with special thanks to sponsors MG Aesthetic Center, Bella Cucina, Royal W Chauffeur Service, Invincinal Presence, Mata Shoes, 88 Tumble, MC Dance, Best Day Events, and Pixi Beauty.Join the Movement“Fashion has always been a form of storytelling — and Asian Fashion Week LA tells the story of identity, resilience, and pride,” said Sonia D. Bermejo, Executive Producer of Asian Fashion Week LA and Publisher of Asian Fashion Magazine. “This event represents the bridge between cultures and the beauty of collaboration.”Tickets are still available at Eventbrite Contact:Sonia D. BermejoExecutive Producer, Asian Fashion Week LAPublisher/Executive Editor, Asian Fashion MagazineC: (323) 316-7716Instagram: @asianfashionweek_la Website: www.asianfashionweek.app

