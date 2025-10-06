Column | I.A. invidious alternative

(Subscription required) A.I. sparks both alarm and utility -- from

Geoffrey Hinton's warnings to courtroom missteps -- raising questions about

clarity, judgment and how future lawyers will use it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.