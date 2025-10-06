Todd J. Stein Launches Investment Opportunities for Partners in The Final Fight, a Feature Film Inspired by a True Story

Marvin Stein in 1940 at age 10 Marvin Stein, Fought to Regain his Civil Rights Marvin lived with his son Todd in his last years The Final Fight Poster

A gripping true story of courage and hope. The Final Fight seeks investors to help bring its cinematic vision to audiences worldwide.

These aren’t just roles, they’re lived experiences.” — Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed talent manager and filmmaker Todd J. Stein announces the development of his feature film The Final Fight, a deeply personal and socially relevant project inspired by his father’s true story, a Golden Glove boxer whose later years became a battle against elder abuse, guardianship exploitation, and the fight to preserve dignity. Stein is currently opening the project to select private investors, offering exclusive perks and participation in the film’s creative and premiere experience.The Final Fight isn’t just another independent film, it’s a cinematic mission. Based on the New York Times Sunday cover story “ The Fight of This Old Boxer Was With His Own Family ” by John Leland, the story follows a son’s struggle to rescue his father from a corrupt system that preys on the vulnerable.Stein’s firsthand experience as both a caregiver and advocate for his parents gives the film an authenticity and emotional resonance that few projects can claim. His work in advancing “Aging in Place” advocacy and Fair Pay for Home Care initiatives across New York informs the film’s social message, blending powerful storytelling with a call for change.“This film is not only about one man’s fight for his father’s freedom from Guardianship,” says Stein. “It’s about all families who’ve faced the heartbreak of a system that too often forgets compassion. Every investor who joins The Final Fight is helping shine a light on that truth.”With its emotionally charged, true-to-life story, The Final Fight is already attracting interest from high-caliber talent seeking complex, meaningful roles. Each character, rooted in real-life events, offers rare emotional depth and range, giving actors an opportunity to explore humanity, justice, and redemption in powerful ways. The combination of a socially resonant narrative and award-season potential positions the film as an actor’s showcase grounded in truth and authenticity. “These aren’t just roles, they’re lived experiences,” says Stein. “Every actor who steps into this story will have the chance to deliver a performance that resonates far beyond the screen. It’s the kind of material that lets great talent truly shine.With a 1M budget, The Final Fight is structured for efficiency and strong potential returns through streaming, festival awards, and international distribution. Stein’s decades of experience in the entertainment industry, managing award-winning actors, developing scripts, and producing high-caliber content, give the project a competitive edge.Investors are invited to participate at several contribution levels, each offering unique benefits: Associate Producer Level, on-screen credit, premiere tickets, and exclusive production updates. Co-Producer Level, red carpet access, behind-the-scenes set visits, and inclusion in festival appearances. Executive Producer Level, prominent film credit, invitations to the cast & crew screening, premiere VIP access, and recognition in press and promotional materials. Early investors will also receive private progress screenings, access to the official pitch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.