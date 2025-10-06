Four Major Dental Organizations Unite For 2025 Summit and Donation Campaign

Mission of Mercy

Mission of Mercy Texas named beneficiary of annual dental testing event

The dental profession has always been committed to expanding access to care, and this partnership allows attendees to directly support patients who might otherwise go without essential dental services” — Sherry Bowers, Executive Director of Mission of Mercy

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDCA-WREB-CITA selected Mission of Mercy Texas as the charitable partner for the second annual Dental Testing & Regulatory Summit and Educators Conference. The five-day event brings together four major dental organizations, CDCA-WREB-CITA, the American Association of Dental Administrators (AADA), The American Board of Dental Administrators (ADEX), and the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) to advance licensure standards and education in the dental profession.Mission of Mercy provides free, high-quality healthcare to uninsured individuals across South Texas. Their Dental Clinic offers preventive and restorative treatments to patients who would otherwise go without care. Since 2007, Mission of Mercy has provided over 80,000 free patient visits, with over 9,200 established patients, and dispensed more than 52,000 free prescriptions."The charitable component of this summit directly connects our professional work to our service mission," said Sherry Bowers, Executive Director of Mission of Mercy. "The dental profession has always been committed to expanding access to care, and this partnership allows attendees to directly support patients who might otherwise go without essential dental services. Every donation helps us provide critical preventive and restorative treatments to uninsured individuals across South Texas."Attendees will gather from October 15-19, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas. Examiners, administrators, and State Dental Board representatives from across the United States attend alongside Dental and Dental Hygiene program directors and faculty leadership. Each will participate in specialized sessions focused on education and examination preparation while working together to improve licensure processes."By bringing together these organizations, we are creating a platform for meaningful dialogue that will shape the future of dental regulation and benefit the professions." said Stephanie Beeler, Director of Communications, Board Affairs and Events for CDCA-WREB-CITA and Summit spokesperson.Participants can make donations to Mission of Mercy Medical Center during registration, which began on August 1. Last year, Summit attendees raised more than $20,000 for Kosair for Kids, a Louisville-based charity.For information about supporting Mission of Mercy, visit www.Amissionofmercy.org/texas

