Procom Appoints Simon Gray as Vice President, Workforce Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procom, a leading North American provider of IT staffing and workforce solutions, today announced the promotion of Simon Gray to the role of Vice President, Workforce Solutions.Gray, who joined Procom in 2004 as an Account Manager, has been part of the company for more than 21 years and has grown into a leader trusted by both clients and colleagues. Over his career, he has overseen large-scale workforce programs for some of Canada’s most recognized corporations, consistently delivering measurable results and building lasting partnerships.In his new role, Gray will take on leadership responsibility for Procom’s Workforce Solutions division, with a focus on expanding Employer of Record (EOR) and Agent of Record (AOR) services across North America. These offerings enable organizations to engage contingent workers with compliance confidence, streamline onboarding, and access scalable, technology-powered workforce programs.“Simon has proven expertise in designing and managing complex programs on behalf of our clients,” said Kent McCrea, CEO of Procom. “His deep understanding of workforce solutions will strengthen our ability to help organizations access the flexible, compliant, and scalable solutions they need to compete and grow.”As a member of Procom’s senior leadership team, Gray will also play a role in guiding the company’s growth strategy while ensuring it remains anchored in its CREDO values: customer obsession, rethinking the status quo, open communication, and doing the right thing.Procom supports more than 60,000 candidates annually, executes 25,000 monthly payroll transactions, and partners with hundreds of organizations across North America. By combining market expertise with AI-powered workflows and a global network of skilled IT professionals, Procom helps procurement leaders, hiring managers, and contractors make progress faster and easier than anyone else.About ProcomProcom is a technology-powered workforce solutions partner helping leading organizations build and scale high-performance teams. With over 40 years of experience and 10 North American offices, Procom delivers IT contract staffing, direct hire recruitment, Employer and Agent of Record (EOR/AOR) services, and consulting solutions. Procom’s purpose is to help people make progress by powering the projects, initiatives, and teams that move businesses forward.

