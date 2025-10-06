How the American Heart Association’s Lower Your LDL Cholesterol™ PSA Raises Awareness of Hidden High Cholesterol Risks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke, but typically has no symptoms. In fact, more than 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. have elevated LDL, known as “bad cholesterol”.Did you know?High cholesterol can affect people of all ages. However, it is most diagnosed in people in their 40s and 50s. According to a survey from the American Heart Association with The Harris Poll, 65% of heart attack and stroke survivors underestimate the significant risk high cholesterol poses for heart attack and stroke.Less than half (49%) of heart attack and stroke survivors prioritize their cholesterol.The Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Now™ PSA aims to increase understanding of the connection between elevated LDL (bad) cholesterol and the risk of heart attack or stroke. It highlights the importance of controlling LDL numbers and encourages individuals to discuss effective management strategies with their doctor.To learn more visit, https://heart.org/LDL

