Epoch Concepts Awarded Prestigious Multi-Billion IT Enterprise Solutions-4H Contract Supporting U.S. Army

Epoch Concepts ITES-4H

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced it has been awarded a position on the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 4 Hardware (ITES-4H) contract. Epoch Concepts is one of just 49 companies selected to support the Army’s critical technology needs under this ten-billion-dollars over ten years contract.“When we first pursued ITES-3H more than ten years ago, we didn’t yet have the foundation we needed - no dedicated proposal team, no formal quality management system, and honestly, we just weren’t ready,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO and Founder of Epoch Concepts. “Today, the story is very different. As the company grew, we were intentional about bringing in top-tier talent: strategic leaders and subject matter experts who raised the bar on what we could achieve. By investing in the right people and the right systems, we’ve transformed Epoch Concepts into a company not only capable of competing, but of winning at the highest level.”“Being awarded ITES-4H not only validates how far we’ve come, it opens the door for us to deliver advanced IT and hardware solutions directly to the Army,” Smiley added. “As a Service-Disabled Veteran of the 82nd Airborne, it gives me great personal satisfaction to support the Army in this way.”ITES-4H is a government-wide acquisition contract managed by the Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions office and the Army Contracting Command–Rock Island. With a ceiling value of $10 billion over ten years, ITES-4H provides the Army, Department of Defense, and other federal agencies with access to a wide range of IT hardware, software, and services. These include servers, storage systems, networking equipment, end-user devices, and related services such as installation, warranty support, and system integration.The ITES-4H contract is a key vehicle for providing modern IT infrastructure across the Army enterprise. By streamlining procurement and ensuring compliance with federal acquisition regulations, it allows agencies to rapidly access leading-edge technologies while achieving cost savings and operational efficiencies.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

