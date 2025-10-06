Award-winning Singer Cristina Fontanelli Announces Write-in Candidacy for City Council Member District 3

Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli Independent Write-in Candidate for City Council Member District 3 (Photo credit: Rob Klein) Cristina Fontanelli on-stage at Carnegie Hall with local children and youth (Photo credit: Rob Klein) Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host in her neighborhood at the Broadway show NY NY

Award-winning Singer/PBS-Host/Hell's Kitchen Resident, Cristina Fontanelli, Announces her Independent Write-in Candidacy for City Council Member District 3

As a proud native New Yorker, I will bring the same fierce determination to make a positive difference as evidenced by my 40-year singing career and my 22-year non-profit work with youth and music.” — Cristina Fontanelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host, Cristina Fontanelli , a long-time resident of Hell's Kitchen residing at Manhattan Plaza and a member of the performing arts community for more than 40 years, officially announced today that she is running as an Independent write-in candidate for City Council Member District #3. Fontanelli’s campaign will focus on public safety, supporting a better business environment, improving quality of life issues, building community and solving cost of living issues.Fontanelli, 69, has enjoyed a successful career in the performing arts industry which is vital to District #3 which contains Times Square and Broadway theaters. She has brought positivity to the world through her singing voice and acting/TV career. She is a proud native of New York City having been born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. In addition, for the past 22 years, Ms. Fontanelli has tirelessly dedicated her efforts to working with children and youth through her own non-profit organization, The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation, Inc. , which has given hundreds performance opportunities on the greatest stages in NYC and beyond, including at Carnegie Hall. Ms. Fontanelli's dedication included fearlessly presenting these public performance for youth and the public throughout the Covid pandemic putting her personal health at risk.As a business owner, Ms. Fontanelli has worked administratively with positive outcomes and has mentored NYC interns. She has traveled all over the United States and internationally. She speaks fluent Italian and sings and entertains in 9 languages. As a private citizen, she has been a strong advocate for better community policy and health care with positive outcomes and has dedicated her personal time by donating her singing voice to many non-profit and civic causes. By entering this race she gives the residents of District #3 a choice to replace the current incumbent, Eric Bottcher, who ran unopposed and is not a native of New York City. Although Ms. Fontanelli admires Mr. Bottcher's advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, she believes he does not fully represent all of the residents of District #3 and that he does not have the experience and history in New York City as a resident to reference the vibrancy, safety and positive business climate that existed previously.“I plan to bring my voice and the same fierce passion to make a difference in my community that I have brought with my singing career and tireless work for the past 22 years in the non-profit field for our youth and music. The Arts are scientifically-proven to heal many of society’s physical and social ills. I will bring this healing energy to the conversation of how our great City is governed and my work will also satisfy my own personal deep desire to improve our lives.”Her opponent, the incumbent, Eric Bottcher, ran unopposed in 2020 and is possibly going into his 3rd term as City Council member. She feels no candidate in a democracy should be elected for the first time and multiple times without having opposing voices discussing important issues that the community is facing and bringing other solutions to the public conversation. She has misgivings about the future outcome of the policies of the front-running mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, that Eric Bottcher has endorsed and wants to give residents a strong choice against that agenda, if they so choose to vote for her as an Independent, write-in candidate for Council Member #3 in their mail-in ballots or on November 4th in person.Press Conference Invite:Members of the press are invited to Ms. Fontanelli’s candidacy launch on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. at Chez Josephine, 414 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036. RSVP requested. Ms. Fontanelli welcomes questions and scheduling of press articles, radio/podcast interviews, TV and social media interviews.Press Inquiries:Cristina Fontanelli for City Council District #3 OfficePhone: (212) 967-1926Email: info@cristinafontanelli.comWebsite: https://candidates.goodparty.org/2025-cristina-fontanelli-city-council-district-3

