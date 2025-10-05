Federal Judge Issues Another Temporary Restraining Order, Blocking Any National Guard from Being Deployed to Oregon

Late Sunday night, a federal judge issued a sweeping new order prohibiting the President from deploying any National Guard forces—whether from California, Texas, or any other state or the District of Columbia—into Oregon.

The new Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) is in addition to the court’s ruling from Saturday night, which granted Oregon’s initial request to block the deployment of the Oregon National Guard, given that there are no conditions in Oregon that justify the presence of military troops. Less than 24 hours after that decision, the federal government attempted to circumvent the order by federalizing and sending members of the California and then Texas National Guards into Oregon.

Oregon, the City of Portland and California called for the emergency hearing after an attempt overnight to deploy California National Guard troops to Oregon. Minutes before the hearing, ODOJ attorneys learned Texas National Guard troops were also being deployed to Oregon.

“The federal government kept pushing the line – and in response, we asked the court to bar the deployment of any state’s national guard,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “That tells you everything you need to know about how serious this is. Yesterday, the court issued a thoughtful, well-reasoned opinion making it clear that the President’s actions were unlawful and unnecessary. Nothing has changed since then—except more gamesmanship.

“The court recognized what we’ve said all along: there is no rebellion, no invasion, and no justification for militarizing our communities. The President cannot keep playing whack-a-mole with different states’ Guard units to get around court orders and the rule of law.”

“This ruling is another validation of the facts on the ground in Portland. It is also a clear and forceful rebuttal to President Trump’s misuse of states’ National Guard. The rule of law must stand. This is not just about Oregon or a handful of states anymore — it’s about the integrity of our democracy,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “President Trump’s actions are an effort to occupy and incite cities and states that don’t share his politics, and I believe that we should expect him to continue to push the limits of his authority. The President can expect Oregon to stand up to him at every turn. I want to thank Attorney General Rayfield, the City of Portland Attorney’s Office, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and their teams for great, expeditious work.”

“The court affirmed what common sense tells us: if Portland does not need troops from Oregon, then we do not need federal troops from California – or anywhere else,” said Portland Mayor Keith Wilson. “Our local police officers are focused on protecting Portlanders’ right to protest peacefully and keeping our community safe. Federal troops will not make our community safer, period.”

The TRO, granted by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, bars the President from federalizing or deploying National Guard personnel from any state or the District of Columbia into Oregon for 14 days. The court will hold a hearing on October 17 to determine whether the TROs issued this weekend should be extended.

BACKGROUND: