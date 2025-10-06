Thriving Creatively Co-Founders to Present 'The Performance of Well-Being in Design' at the 2025 AIGA Design Conference

AIGA’s Creative Community Convenes October 9–11 in Los Angeles

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barney and Alisha Abramson, co-founders of Thriving Creatively LLC, have been selected to speak at the 2025 AIGA Design Conference, taking place October 9–11, 2025, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, CA. Hosted by AIGA, the professional association for design, this national gathering of creative professionals explores the future of design through bold ideas, dynamic dialogue, and community connection. The Abramsons’ presentation was chosen from more than 250 proposal submissions.This year’s conference theme, Design + Performance, examines how design performs in the world and how performance and creative expression are deeply intertwined.Barney and Alisha will present “Thriving Creatively: The Performance of Well-Being in Design,” a session exploring the connection between creativity and mental health. Drawing from Barney’s 22-year career in creative direction and Alisha’s expertise as a licensed family therapist, the workshop unpacks how creative professionals can manage burnout, overcome imposter syndrome, and build sustainable creative practices.“Creativity can’t thrive without well-being,” said Barney Abramson. “Our goal is to help designers strengthen both, because performance in design starts with how we care for ourselves.”“Designers often pour so much of themselves into their work that they forget to refill,” said Alisha Abramson. “This session is about helping them recognize that their well-being is not separate from their creativity, it’s the source of it.”Tickets for the 2025 AIGA Design Conference are available now at https://www.aiga.org/design/aiga-design-conference About Thriving Creatively LLCFounded by Barney and Alisha Abramson, Thriving Creatively LLC is an educational and wellness initiative dedicated to supporting creative professionals through workshops, speaking engagements, and digital resources that blend design and mental health. Their programs have been featured at AIGA and AAF chapters nationwide, including Phoenix Design Week, AAF Buffalo, and the upcoming AIGA Design Conference in Los Angeles.Barney Abramson is a Creative Director with more than 22 years of experience leading design and marketing teams. Alisha Abramson is a licensed family therapist specializing in creative burnout, emotional resilience, and work-life balance. Together, they’ve built Thriving Creatively to help designers and creatives thrive both personally and professionally.Follow Thriving Creatively on LinkedIn, Instagram , and Facebook About AIGAAIGA, the professional association for design, advances design as a professional craft, strategic advantage, and vital cultural force. As the largest community of design advocates, AIGA brings together practitioners, enthusiasts, and patrons to amplify the voice of design and shape the vision for a collective future. Learn more at https://www.aiga.org Follow @AIGAdesign on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Pinterest.

