Free College Application Submissions

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that students across the state can apply to nearly 130 colleges and universities for free this October. The announcement comes as the Governor has proclaimed October as New York State College Application Month (CAM), which includes waived application fees at The State University of New York (SUNY), The City University of New York (CUNY), and dozens of private colleges and universities. With application fees typically ranging from $50 to $90 each, these waivers will save students and families significant money and help ensure that every New York State student has the opportunity to take the critical step of applying to college.

“Every New Yorker deserves the chance to pursue a college education without financial barriers standing in the way,” Governor Hochul said. “By waiving application fees at SUNY, CUNY and nearly 50 private colleges across the state, we’re saving families money and ensuring that more students can access the opportunities and futures they deserve. College Application Month is about breaking down barriers and helping every student take that critical first step toward college success. I want to thank our schools for their dedication and partnership in making this important initiative a reality.”

Application Waiver Periods

SUNY : Waiving up to five application fees per student from October 20 through November 3 .

: Waiving up to five application fees per student from . CUNY : Waiving application fees from October 27 to November 21 for New York City High School students, and from November 10 to November 21 for students outside of New York City.

: Waiving application fees from for New York City High School students, and from for students outside of New York City. Private Colleges and Universities: Participating at various times throughout the month.

You can find a complete list of participating schools on the New York State Application Waiver webpage. Additional assistance with college applications and information on related events can be found on the Apply to SUNY and CUNY Month webpages.

Support for Students and Families

To help students make the most of this exciting opportunity, the HESC and its partners are hosting over 40 virtual and in-person events throughout October. With the 2026–27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), New York’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), and NYS Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Incentive Program applications now open, these events offer students and families the one-on-one support they need to complete their financial aid applications.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership in prioritizing education is making a profound difference for students and families across New York. By waiving college application fees, we’re not only making higher education more accessible and affordable but also sending a clear message that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed. I commend our participating schools for stepping up and playing a vital role in this initiative, ensuring that students have the guidance and resources they need to confidently take this important step toward achieving their higher education goals.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and SUNY is proud to promote College Application Month with Governor Hochul. We invite prospective students to apply for free from October 20 to November 3 to discover SUNY's excellence and affordability."

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Waiving application fees is a simple but powerful way to encourage all students to apply to college, especially those who face logistical or financial challenges. College Application Month reinforces our shared commitment to making the admissions process more equitable, and CUNY is proud to stand with Governor Hochul and our state partners in making higher education, and the promise of a brighter future more attainable for thousands of New Yorkers.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “As a former educator, I know how important it is to remove barriers that stand between students and their dreams of higher education. Waiving college application fees gives every person the chance to take that first step toward a brighter future. I thank Governor Hochul, SUNY, CUNY, these private colleges, and HESC for working together to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said, “Governor Hochul's initiative to waive college application fees sends a powerful message to all students in New York City Public Schools: we are making higher education accessible. By removing this financial barrier, we ensure greater equity across the board and empower students from all backgrounds to pursue their academic and career goals. This initiative is critical for providing our students with a clear pathway to college and a bold future.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “College Application Month sends a clear message: college is within reach. By eliminating application fees and providing guidance, we expand access and momentum for students — and our private, not-for-profit campuses stand ready to welcome them.”

New York State Association of Private Colleges President Donna Stelling-Gurnett said, “New York’s College Application Month is part of the national American College Application Campaign (ACAC), which has helped over 5 million students submit over 10 million applications since 2005. CAM in New York is coordinated by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) in collaboration with the State Education Department, SUNY, CUNY, the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU), the Association of Proprietary Colleges (APC), and the NYC Department of Education.”

Additional information about New York State College Application Month can be found at hesc.ny.gov/cam.