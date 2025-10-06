Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County Discusses Epoxy Flooring Preparation for HelloNation

Bob Jamrog

What should homeowners know before they install epoxy flooring in a garage or basement?

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should homeowners know before they install epoxy flooring in a garage or basement? According to a HelloNation article , success begins long before the first coat is applied. Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County explains that moisture testing and surface preparation are the two most important steps in creating a durable floor with a long-lasting epoxy finish.The article makes clear that epoxy flooring has earned its popularity for good reason. When installed properly, an epoxy floor is sleek, seamless, and resilient. It resists stains, handles heavy traffic, and can completely transform the look of a garage or basement. But these benefits only last when the foundation beneath is properly evaluated.One of the most overlooked steps is the moisture test. Concrete may appear dry, but it often holds hidden moisture deep below the surface. Over time, that moisture can rise and get trapped beneath the non-breathable epoxy layer. Even a small amount is enough to create problems. If the bond between the coating and the surface weakens, the epoxy finish may bubble, peel, or flake. These flaws compromise both appearance and durability.The HelloNation article stresses that professional installers always start with a moisture test. This determines whether the concrete is ready for coating and what kind of preparation is required. If readings show high moisture levels, extra steps such as sealing or adding a moisture barrier are essential before applying epoxy. Without this precaution, even the most carefully applied epoxy floor can fail within months, especially in humid or seasonally damp environments.Just as important is surface preparation. Concrete must be cleaned, degreased, and mechanically etched before the first layer of epoxy flooring is applied. Grinding or shot blasting creates the right texture for the epoxy finish to bond. Skipping this process leads to poor adhesion, wasted materials, and a floor that begins to lift or chip far sooner than expected.Bob Jamrog explains in HelloNation that these steps make the difference between a glossy, durable floor and one that quickly shows signs of failure. A proper foundation ensures that the epoxy floor lives up to its reputation for toughness and beauty. Skipping the initial steps, by contrast, all but guarantees disappointment.The article highlights how critical preparation is by comparing two outcomes. With the right moisture test and prep work, epoxy flooring produces a seamless, professional look that lasts. Without them, even premium products are likely to flake apart within a year. This contrast underscores why professional knowledge and careful attention to detail are so valuable in achieving a strong epoxy finish.When installed correctly, epoxy floors deliver more than style. They hold up against constant use, resist spills, and maintain their appearance over time. Families benefit from a floor that is both practical and attractive, while homeowners enjoy the confidence of knowing their investment is protected. As Jamrog notes, the strength of the epoxy floor is only as reliable as the surface beneath it.The HelloNation feature concludes with a simple but important reminder: do not skip the first steps. Moisture testing and thorough preparation are not optional; they are the foundation of every successful project. With these steps in place, epoxy flooring becomes a durable floor that improves both function and appearance.The full feature, titled “ Before You Install Epoxy Flooring — Know This ”, includes expert guidance from Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County. The article explains why moisture testing and surface preparation are critical to achieving a strong epoxy finish and a long-lasting epoxy floor.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

