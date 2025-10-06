The RV Shop Expands Product Line with RV Shield Silicone Roof Coating

The RV Shop’s line of products now includes RV Shield Silicone Roof Coating, a high-performance protective solution designed for long-lasting roof protection.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted mobile RV service provider The RV Shop is expanding its service offerings with the addition of RV Shield’s Silicone Roof Coating, a high-performance protective solution designed to help RV owners safeguard their vehicles from the elements. This premium roof coating forms a weatherproof protective layer that defends against moisture intrusion, sun exposure, surface degradation, and seasonal wear.Unlike traditional roof repair methods, RV Shield is non-intrusive and provides a fast turnaround, with most applications completed and cured in just a couple of days. It’s compatible with EPDM, TPO, and fiberglass surfaces, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of RVs. The coating also adapts to extreme temperatures and becomes rain-ready quickly, so owners can get back on the road with minimal downtime. The RV Shop backs every installation with a product and workmanship warranty, offering customers peace of mind and lasting confidence in their investment.“We’re always looking for smart solutions that make a real difference for RV owners,” said Patrick Connell, Owner and President of The RV Shop. “RV Shield gives our customers a reliable way to protect their roof without long wait times or invasive repairs, and that’s precisely the kind of value we want to deliver.”For more info, visit: www.thervshop.com/ About: For more than 30 years, The RV Shop has delivered dependable mobile RV service and repair across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Based in New Castle, DE, the company operates out of an 80,000-square-foot facility equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and specialized repair equipment. Services range from routine maintenance and mechanical repairs to full-body paint work and collision restoration, all backed by a team known for quality craftsmanship and reliable turnaround times.

