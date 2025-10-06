San Antonio-based cleaning company, The White Glove Maid Service, has been voted Best House Cleaning Service in KSAT’s SA Picks 2025.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White Glove Maid Service, San Antonio’s longest-running family-owned cleaning company, has been voted Best House Cleaning Service in KSAT’s SA Picks 2025. The annual awards highlight the top businesses across nearly 100 categories, chosen by community nominations and votes from San Antonio residents.The SA Picks Awards are organized annually by KSAT, bringing together thousands of nominations and votes from residents to showcase San Antonio’s favorite local businesses.For more than four decades, The White Glove Maid Service has been dedicated to serving households throughout San Antonio with recurring cleaning, custom cleans, and move-in/move-out services, earning the confidence of generations of clients since the early 80s.“This recognition means the world to us because it comes directly from the community we’ve had the honor of serving for over 4 0 years,” said Michael Baird, owner of The White Glove. “We’re deeply honored and grateful for their continued support.”About: The White Glove Maid Service has been a trusted part of San Antoer’trnio since 1983, making it the city’s oldest continuously operating cleaning company. Family-owned and locally rooted, the company offers a complete range of residential cleaning solutions, including basic, spring, moving, and special cleaning projects. Backed by decades of experience and a reputation for consistency and care, The White Glove Maid Service is a team of professionally trained technicians delivering spotless homes across San Antonio.For more information, visit: www.thewhiteglove.biz/

