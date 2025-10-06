NVBDC's Annual National Conference launches to Spartanburg, South Carolina, October 29–30, 2025

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

NVBDC's Annual National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference launches to Spartanburg, South Carolina, October 29–30, 2025

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces its 2025 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference, taking place October 29–30, 2025, at the Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina.The NVBDC Nationals Conference is the nation’s premier event connecting Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs). This two-day experience provides direct access to corporate decision-makers through targeted matchmaking, education, and networking opportunities—all focused on expanding contracting opportunities for America’s veteran entrepreneurs.2025 Fireside Chat: “Unlocking Procurement Opportunities in the Automotive Industry”A key highlight of this year’s event is the Day 2 Fireside Chat, titled “Unlocking Procurement Opportunities in the Automotive Industry.Moderated by General (Ret.) Richard “Dick” Miller, President of NVBDC, will feature senior executives from major automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Together, they will share actionable insights on navigating procurement, onboarding, and supplier development programs while highlighting how certified veteran-owned businesses can position themselves for long-term success within the automotive supply chain.Featured SpeakersBruno A. Olvera Diaz, StellantisDirector and Head of North America Supplier Development at Stellantis, Bruno Olvera Diaz leads procurement strategies across multiple purchasing categories and serves as Chairman of the Veteran Owned Business Roundtable. He is a nationally recognized advocate for inclusion and veteran entrepreneurship.Lisa Ross, Magna InternationalSenior Account Manager for Procurement Programs and Service Parts at Magna International, Lisa Ross has led Magna’s procurement initiatives for more than a decade. She supports over 150 facilities through customized engagement strategies and serves as Vice Chair of Magna’s Women’s eXchange employee resource community.Shannon Ellison, Flex-N-GateCorporate Diversity Manager at Flex-N-Gate, Shannon Ellison oversees procurement programs across North America. She is known for her leadership in expanding opportunities for veteran and diverse suppliers and for her active involvement on multiple industry councils.Tammi Hart, TennecoSenior Purchasing Manager for Global Procurement and Compliance at Tenneco, Tammi Hart directs the company’s inclusion and development initiatives across its global operations. She is a long-standing advocate for veteran suppliers and proudly serves on the Advisory Board of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).Matt Greene, Toyota Motor North AmericaSenior Manager of Supplier Engagement for Purchasing Supplier Development at Toyota Motor North America, Matt Greene drives initiatives that connect small and diverse businesses to Toyota’s supply chain, supporting inclusive sourcing across North America.Conference OverviewThe 2025 NVBDC Nationals will deliver a comprehensive program of matchmaking sessions, educational workshops, and networking opportunities designed to help veteran-owned businesses grow, connect, and compete in today’s marketplace.A major attraction is the Veteran Marketplace, where certified veteran-owned businesses can showcase their products and services directly to corporate buyers and fellow entrepreneurs. In addition, attendees will gain insights from expert panels and participate in exclusive matchmaking meetings designed to foster real contracting results.The conference concludes with the NVBDC National Awards Ceremony, celebrating corporations and veteran business leaders who demonstrate outstanding commitment to supplier inclusion and economic advancement.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the only veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a verified veteran-owned business.For registration, sponsorship, and full conference details, visit www.nvbdc.org/events Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep-JonesCommunications Specialist, NVBDChwaldrep@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.