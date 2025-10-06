Bitpace Bolsters Global Team To Power Next Phase of Growth

Business confirms new senior appointments in Africa, Estonia, and Canada to service expanding customer demand.

We are scaling rapidly and need the right people on the ground to guide our growth in key markets” — Anıl Öncü, CEO of Bitpace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace , a leader in crypto payment solutions, has announced several senior leadership appointments to accelerate its global growth and strategic market expansion. These new hires reflect the company’s commitment to building a stronger presence across key international markets and enhancing client support worldwide.Bitpace has made several appointments to drive expansion in key markets following a year of exceptional growth, achieving a 485% increase in transaction volume and 200% more clients year-on-year in 2024. The company’s expanding leadership and client-facing teams are a direct response to increased demand for its solutions in global markets.The company has appointed key senior hires: Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene as Head of Sales, Africa, Joel Mitt as Director of Estonia, and Matthew Leonard as Managing Director, Canada. These strategic additions are designed to strengthen Bitpace’s position in fast-growing markets and support its expanding client base.In addition, Bitpace has bolstered its team across all departments, in existing and new regions, to support ongoing growth and expansion. These additional resources reinforce the efforts to scale the business effectively on a global scale, while continuing to provide the best product and service possible for current clients.“We are scaling rapidly and need the right people on the ground to guide our growth in key markets,” said Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace. “By expanding into regions such as Africa and the Americas, and by continuing to strengthen our people, culture and capabilities, we are positioning the business for sustainable growth. This ensures we can meet rising demand while upholding the high service standards our clients expect.”Bitpace continues to focus on delivering secure, efficient, and innovative cross-border payment solutions that enable businesses worldwide to accept and manage digital payments seamlessly. These leadership additions mark another milestone in the company’s mission to create a truly global payment ecosystem.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

