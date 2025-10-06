AORN Provides Evidence-Based Clarification on Common Surgical Attire Concerns

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) has released evidence-based guidance addressing some of the most frequently asked questions regarding surgical attire . In an effort to enhance patient safety and reduce variability in practice, AORN experts offer clarity on four debated topics in the latest publication on Periop Life, the organization's educational and advocacy platform.Surgical attire policies remain a point of confusion and debate across perioperative teams nationwide. By synthesizing current research and expert consensus, AORN’s latest content provides actionable recommendations on:Wearing Long Sleeves in the OR: AORN confirms that wearing long sleeves under scrub attire can reduce the risk of skin shedding and contamination, provided they remain clean and secure.Handling of Surgical Scrub Attire When Leaving the Facility: The article explains when it's appropriate to wear scrubs outside the facility and outlines best practices to prevent cross-contamination.Guidance on Personal Clothing Beneath Scrubs: AORN addresses what types of clothing, if any, can be worn under scrub attire without compromising sterility or safety.Head Covering Requirements: Offering clarity on head coverings, the guidance differentiates between styles and levels of protection, aligning recommendations with current evidence.Surgical attire policies remain a point of confusion and debate across perioperative teams nationwide. By synthesizing current research and expert consensus, AORN’s latest content provides actionable recommendations on key issues. Recognizing that members often struggle with inconsistent policies and outdated information, the guidance offers clear, research-supported answers designed to standardize OR practices.This new guidance is part of AORN’s continued effort to support perioperative nurses and surgical teams with current, evidence-based information that promotes high standards of care.About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses across the United States by providing evidence-based guidelines , continuing education, and advocacy. AORN is committed to advancing patient safety and ensuring optimal outcomes in surgical settings through professional development and standard-setting.

