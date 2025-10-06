The Marketing Growth Formula Becomes an Amazon Bestseller, Offering Leaders a Practical Path to Measurable Growth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marketing Growth Formula : The Playbook for Building a Profitable and Thriving Business, authored by Heidi Hattendorf and published by Game Changer Publishing, has become an Amazon bestseller following its recent global release.The book offers a structured approach for executives, founders, and marketing leaders looking to reset, refocus, and transform their marketing efforts into reliable drivers of measurable business growth. Instead of chasing shiny objects, Hattendorf presents a framework for first aligning strategy, process, and technology to deliver outcomes.Drawing on decades of executive leadership in marketing and innovation with known brands, Hattendorf offers a playbook designed for decision-makers who want to combine timeless marketing principles with modern tools like automation and AI. The book explores concepts such as focus on meaningful connections, enhancing market positioning, and making data-driven decisions that improve both customer relationships and align internal teams.Readers will find detailed guidance on:Identifying what drives growth in their business, grounded in real-world experience.Building a scalable marketing foundation with the right mix of people, process, and technology.Executing a shared vision across GTM teams with clear objectives and accountability.Identifying and attracting ideal customers through effective GTM strategies.Leveraging analytics and automation to make smarter decisions, paired with human expertise.Early responses from business leaders and marketing professionals highlight the book’s value as a resource for navigating competitive markets and expansion into new markets. Its neutral, evidence-based tone has received praise for providing actionable insights. By combining strategic clarity with tech-forward tools, The Marketing Growth Formula positions itself as a valuable resource for companies committed to sustainable performance.Heidi Hattendorf is a Fractional CMO and strategic GTM advisor who helps companies grow through clear, actionable marketing and GTM strategies. She is the founder of Transformation Insights LLC and partners with businesses to align vision with execution and deliver measurable results. Prior, she held executive leadership roles with global technology companies, from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market SaaS innovators and startups and worked overseas for a number of years. For additional information about the author and her work, visit https://heidihattendorf.com/

