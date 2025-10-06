Veterinary Orthopedics Market Surge: Driven by Pet Mobility & Advanced Care to $1.20B by 2033 | DataM Intelligence

Veterinary Orthopedics Market

Rising pet adoption, musculoskeletal disorders, and advanced veterinary care drive the global veterinary orthopedics market to $1.20B by 2033.

Rising pet adoption, musculoskeletal disorders, and advanced veterinary care drive the global veterinary orthopedics market to $1.20B by 2033.” — Gopinadh Gundreddy | Research Head

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global veterinary orthopedics market is poised for robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in companion animals, increasing pet adoption rates, and growing consumer willingness to spend on advanced veterinary care. As procedures such as joint replacements, fracture repairs, and ligament reconstructions become more common in veterinary settings, demand for orthopedic implants and surgical tools continues to surge.Technological advancements are reshaping treatment outcomes and expanding the scope of care. North America currently dominates the market, owing to a well-developed veterinary infrastructure, high pet healthcare spending, and the presence of key players such as DePuy Synthes, B. Braun Vet Care, KYON AG, and Orthomed UK. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, supported by increasing pet ownership, expanding veterinary services, and rising awareness of animal health. Strategic collaborations, rising clinical research, and growing investments in pet wellness are expected to continue fueling the market, positioning veterinary orthopedics as a critical and rapidly advancing segment within the global animal health industry.Market Size:According to DataM Intelligence, the global veterinary orthopedics market reached US$ 519.78 million in 2023, with a rise to US$ 564.98 million in 2024, and is expected to reach US$1,202.47 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2025–2033.Recent Developments:• In August 2022, Vimian Group’s Movora acquired New Generation Devices (NGD), a New Jersey–based veterinary orthopedic implant company. The acquisition enhanced Movora’s portfolio by adding products such as TPLO and fracture plates, while also broadening its customer base and strengthening its presence in the U.S. veterinary orthopedics market.Major Companies:Major companies working towards the growth of the veterinary orthopedics market include BioMedtrix, LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Fusion Implants, Arthrex, Inc., KYON AG, Narang Medical Limited, Cencora, Inc., GerMedUSA, and Orthomed (UK) Ltd, among others.About Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customised reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalisation to research and markets.Related Reports:1. http://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market 2. http://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/veterinary-artificial-insemination-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.