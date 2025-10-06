Asian Beauty Innovator NutriWorks Blends Ancient Wellness with Modernity Through Holistic Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, beauty interests are shifting, with consumers increasingly prioritizing overall wellness, energy, and health as opposed to just the surface. Uplifting these values for decades is NutriWorks, an Asian beauty industry leader that has launched across the United States their RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology foot patches blending centuries of holistic health knowledge with modern needs and consumer-friendly designs.

“Southeast Asia has become well-known globally for its natural, safe beauty products, many of which have been developed with clean ingredients renowned for their power without introducing questionable chemicals to the skin and body,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “We’ve developed our Rest, Flow, and Glow patches with this goal in mind, forwarding the importance of internal beauty and radiance in daily life while implementing core elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) relied upon for a millennia.”

Crafted from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and the body’s detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), NutriWorks’ Rest, Flow, and Glow are simple-to-use DIY patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. According to Cleveland Clinic, reflexology works by applying pressure to specific points in the feet, triggering responses in other parts of the body. In TCM, this treatment is tied to maintaining balance in the body’s ‘Qi’, or vital energy and well-being.

Each patch variety targets a myriad of needs, including boosting energy and supporting improved rest, achieved through wearing the patches overnight consistently:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to a recent article by Nutra Ingredients, the ‘beauty from within’ movement is “reshaping consumers’ approach to skincare,” with internal wellness, brain-skin signaling, and microbiome balance being cited as industry-changers. Additionally, consumers were noted as raising their standards, becoming better informed and seeking products that target multiple aspects of wellness.

Wong added, “As we near a year of our debut in the U.S., we are honored to see how our patches have been received by western consumers, as well as grateful for the opportunity to share our culture and historic techniques with those who may not be familiar with them. We look forward to our continued growth nationwide.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

