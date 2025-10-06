Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Growth to Hit $4.29B by 2033, Fueled by Digital & Hybrid Imaging

Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) Market

PET market growth is driven by hybrid and digital imaging, AI integration, and rising adoption in oncology, neurology, and cardiovascular diagnostics.

PET imaging is transforming diagnostics through hybrid and digital systems, AI-assisted reconstruction, and advanced tracers, enabling precise disease detection and improved patient outcomes.” — Gopinadh Gundreddy | Research Head

The Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) market is driven by technological innovations, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions, and growing emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Hybrid PET systems, particularly PET/CT, dominate the market by providing combined functional and anatomical imaging, which is crucial for precise disease staging, treatment planning, and monitoring. Simultaneously, digital PET systems are rapidly gaining adoption, offering higher sensitivity, improved spatial resolution, shorter scan times, and lower radiation exposure, which enhance both patient safety and diagnostic efficiency.Leading companies such as Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, and United Imaging are spearheading this transformation through advanced products like the Biograph Vision Quadra, Biograph Trinion, Omni Legend, and Philips Vereos, which integrate digital detection, time-of-flight technology, and AI-assisted reconstruction for superior imaging performance. The market is further energized by strategic acquisitions and pharmaceutical collaborations.For instance, Siemens Healthineers’ 2024 acquisition of Novartis’s Advanced Accelerator Applications business strengthened its PET radiopharmaceutical portfolio, enhancing capabilities in oncology imaging, while GE HealthCare’s Flyrcado diagnostic drug, FDA-approved in 2024 for myocardial perfusion imaging, exemplifies the synergy between PET technology and precision diagnostics. Furthermore, the rising adoption of PET in academic and research institutions supports the development of novel tracers and advanced imaging protocols, expanding applications beyond oncology into neurology and cardiology. With continued advancements in digital and hybrid PET systems, radiopharmaceutical innovation, and AI integration, the PET market is poised to transform clinical diagnostics, enhance patient outcomes, and drive the global healthcare imaging landscape into a new era of precision medicine.Market Size:According to DataM Intelligence, the global positron-emission tomography (PET) market size reached US$2.69 billion in 2024 from US$2.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$4.29 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Major Companies:Major companies working towards the market's growth include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, Mediso Ltd., and Positrigo AG, among others.Recent Developments:• In August 2025, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a New Drug Application (NDA) for a new formulation of its F 18 PSMA imaging agent filed by its affiliate, Aphelion. The FDA has set an action date goal of March 6, 2026, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).• In June 2025, GE HealthCare announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an updated label for its positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent Vizamyl (flutemetamol F 18 injection) for beta-amyloid detection. The revised label, effective immediately, expands the indications for use, enables quantitative analysis of Vizamyl scans, and removes significant previous limitations such as monitoring patient response to anti-amyloid therapy.• In May 2025, Mahajan Imaging & Labs unveiled North India’s first 128-Slice Digital PET-CT, Omni Legend by GE HealthCare, along with a modern state-of-the-art pathology lab. Similarly, in June 2025, S.L. Raheja Hospital launched AI-enabled Digital Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography (Digital PET CT) scan and 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (3T-MRI) services. 