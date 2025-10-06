Biomarkers Market Growth: Fueled by AI & Precision Medicine to Hit $148.88B by 2032 | DataM Intelligence

Biomarkers Market

Biomarkers are driving predictive healthcare, enabling early detection, personalised therapies, and efficient drug development worldwide.

Biomarkers are redefining healthcare, powering precision medicine and AI-driven insights for early diagnosis, risk prediction, and personalized treatments globally.” — Gopinadh Gundreddy | Research Head

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “From Detection to Prediction: The Expanding Role of Biomarkers in Revolutionising Healthcare Markets Worldwide”The global biomarkers market is undergoing a paradigm shift, evolving from a tool primarily used for disease detection to a powerful driver of predictive and preventive healthcare. Biomarkers, measurable indicators of biological states, are now central to precision medicine, enabling early diagnosis, risk assessment, patient stratification, and therapy monitoring. For instance, oncology has seen rapid adoption of genomic and proteomic biomarkers such as BRCA1/2 for breast cancer risk prediction and PD-L1 for immunotherapy selection. Beyond cancer, cardiac biomarkers like troponins and BNP are redefining how cardiovascular events are predicted and managed, while neurological biomarkers such as beta-amyloid and tau proteins are accelerating the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease.The integration of digital health, artificial intelligence, and multi-omics platforms is amplifying biomarker discovery, making predictions more accurate and actionable. Regulatory bodies are also embracing biomarkers through initiatives like the FDA’s Biomarker Qualification Program, fostering wider clinical adoption. Pharma and biotech companies increasingly rely on biomarkers to streamline drug development, reduce trial costs, and personalise treatment pathways, turning them into a cornerstone of R&D strategy. With chronic diseases on the rise and healthcare systems shifting towards value-based care, biomarkers are moving from being diagnostic aids to predictive engines, positioning the market as a multi-billion-dollar growth frontier.Market Size:According to DataM Intelligence, the global biomarkers market reached US$60.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$148.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2025-2032.Major Companies:Major companies working towards the market's growth include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN NV, Merck KGaA, BRUKER CORPORATION, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Myriad Genetics and Somru BioScience Inc., among others.Recent Developments:• In June 2025, Splash Clinical, the new standard in trial enrollment, announced the introduction of SplashBIO, a proprietary biomarker platform for clinical trials, and an efficient and advanced way for Sponsors and CROs to save time and money by significantly reducing screen failure rates. SplashBIO is a scalable platform that integrates advanced blood-based biomarkers and other tests into the trial pre-screening process. It combines Splash’s core tools, digital recruitment, empathetic patient engagement, secondary pre-screening, and e-consent to deliver highly qualified, trial-ready patients to study sites.• In May 2025, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for the treatment of liver, cardiometabolic diseases, and GI oncological indications, announced a major scientific and strategic milestone: the discovery of a proprietary pharmacodynamic (PD) blood-based biomarker signature for its lead candidate, Aramchol, the industry's most clinically advanced stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD1) inhibitor.About Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customised reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalisation to research and markets.Related Reports:1. https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cancer-biomarkers-market 2. https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cardiac-biomarkers-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.