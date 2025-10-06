Toimi Powers Startups with Agile Software Development

Toimi helps startups grow fast with agile, lean software development — building scalable products that impress investors and users alike.

Startups can’t afford to waste time or resources. We give founders the tools to validate ideas, impress investors, and deliver products that scale when the market demands it.” — Artyom Dovgopol, Founder of Toimi

Lean, fast, and built to grow.

For startups, speed is everything — but so is building on the right foundation. https://toimi.pro/, a global digital agency, provides early-stage companies with the balance of agility and structure they need to launch scalable products, attract investment, and grow with confidence.

«The only way to win is to learn faster than anyone else.»

— Eric Ries

Case Highlight: Taskee SaaS Dashboard

Toimi built https://taskee.pro/ not as another generic task manager, but as a lean alternative to bloated project management suites. What started as our internal tool to cut through clutter has grown into a SaaS product for teams that need focus and clarity.

Challenge

Fast-moving teams struggled to manage daily work without getting lost in complexity. Existing tools offered either too many features or too little structure, leading to cluttered boards, vague responsibilities, and missed timelines. Instead of solving problems, tools became one more thing to manage.

Solution

We designed Taskee as a multifunctional task tracker that combines:

- Real-time task and time tracking for instant visibility.

- Workload organization across multiple projects, deadlines, and conditions.

- Calm, minimalist UX so teams focus on work instead of navigating complex menus.

- Clear reports and structured data to make progress measurable and transparent.

Impact

Taskee shows that startups don’t need bloated platforms to scale. By merging scalability with lean design, we built a product that is both investor-ready and user-friendly — helping teams grow without losing clarity.

Why Lean SaaS Wins

Startups don’t have the luxury of bloated platforms. Research shows that user-focused design leads to better adoption and faster growth:

Lean Software Development principles emphasize eliminating waste and focusing only on features that deliver real value — a proven method for speed, quality, and scalability in SaaS. (ScienceDirect)

Taskee embodies this philosophy: real-time data, modular architecture, and a calm UX — all without unnecessary complexity. For startups, that means a product built to grow without the drag of clutter.

Startup-Focused Services

Toimi’s team supports founders through every critical stage of product development:

https://toimi.pro/software-development/

- UX Research & Prototyping → validate ideas and shape user-centric experiences

- Agile Software Development → deliver fast iterations without sacrificing scalability

- Branding & Identity → create investor-ready positioning and a distinct market presence

- SaaS Platform Design → build modular, cloud-ready systems tailored for growth

- With this mix of speed and structure, Toimi ensures startups can move from concept to launch without compromising on quality.

About Toimi

Toimi is a global digital agency specializing in web development, branding, and product design. Founded in 2017, the company has delivered 150+ projects across industries, from startups to energy and manufacturing leaders. Headquartered in London with a distributed European team, Toimi blends design excellence with technical precision to build products that scale globally.

For more information, visit https://toimi.pro/

