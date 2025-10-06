U.S. Manufacturer Broadens Range of Tandem Bike and Trike Racks

vertical tandem bike rack tandem bike hitch rack tricycle car rack trike bike rack for SUV -

CycleSimplex expands its tandem bike, trike, and e-bike racks with innovative designs to meet growing demand for adaptive & recreational transport solutions.

ALNA, ME, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CycleSimplex, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialty transportation racks for bicycles and tricycles, has announced expanded availability of its tandem, bike and trike rack offerings. The updates respond to increased demand among tandem cyclists, adaptive riders, and recreational users requiring purpose-built hauling solutions for e-bikes and e-trikes.With a growing market for tandem bicycles, adult tricycles, recumbent trikes and e-bikes and e-trikes, transport systems tailored to longer frames and non-traditional wheel configurations are seeing heightened interest. The company has invested in new configurations designed to accommodate both electric and standard bikes across a variety of mounting and vehicle types. With the e-bikes and e-trikes being much heavier, CycleSimplex has redesigned their racks to accommodate ramps so that you don’t have to lift the heavier e-bikes and e-trikes.Product Functionality and CompatibilityThe expanded lineup includes multiple rack configurations built to accommodate tandem frames. The vertical tandem bike rack supports full-length bikes with an upright profile, ideal for vehicles with limited space or where lateral overhang is restricted. By holding the bike by its wheels, the rack reduces frame contact, minimizing the potential for cosmetic or structural damage during transport.The bike rack for tandem bike applications includes stabilizing arms and straps that secure the frame without the need to remove wheels or pedals. These systems are designed to support up to 110 pounds per bike, making them suitable for both conventional tandems and electric-assisted models.Racks designed as tandem bike hitch rack systems are compatible with both 1.25-inch and 2-inch receiver hitches.Tricycle Rack Options and FeaturesThe manufacturer has also expanded its catalog to include a wider variety of tricycle-compatible products, including racks designed for adult delta and tadpole trikes, electric tricycles, and recumbent formats.The tricycle car rack options support single and dual trike configurations, offering adjustments in track width and wheelbase. These racks rest the trike on its wheels and provide cradle-based stabilization that prevents shifting during travel. These racks meet the needs of riders with mobility challenges, recreational trikers, and adaptive sports programs.A recumbent trike carrier for 2 trikes has been introduced as a solution for transporting multiple trikes simultaneously. This configuration allows for independent wheel adjustments. It is particularly useful for users participating in group rides, therapy sessions, or event-based travel where multi-unit capacity is necessary.Market Demand and Specialized Use CasesRecent years have seen a steady increase in the number of tandem and tricycle riders seeking transportation options outside the scope of traditional vertical hang systems. A significant portion of the market now includes families with adaptive equipment, riders over the age of 60, and cyclists using electric-assisted or heavier three-wheeled devices.The receiver hitch trike rack configurations now address the load-bearing and space allocation concerns of these users, incorporating options that simplify loading and reduce the physical strain of transporting larger equipment. Built-in tilt-up and tilt-down mechanisms allow users to manage vehicle storage without removing the rack.For vehicle compatibility, the trike bike rack for SUV models address the need for adaptable designs that can be mounted on full-size vehicles. With increased cargo capacity and improved suspension systems, SUVs have become a common transport solution for those requiring racks that can handle unusual dimensions and added weight.Interest in tandem bike racks for cars continues to increase across recreational and amateur sporting groups. These racks offer an alternative to multi-step disassembly or internal vehicle transport, streamlining the process for users traveling long distances or participating in organized rides.Sales and Distribution TrendsAvailability of tandem bike racks for sale listings has grown steadily in both online and offline channels, with many users prioritizing racks that require minimal setup and support longer or non-standard frame geometries. The manufacturer has responded by expanding production to meet fulfillment requests from independent bike shops, recreational organizations, and online retailers.The demand for trike hitch rack solutions has been especially notable in regions with active cycling communities, including senior neighborhoods, rural trail systems, and locations with year-round access to riding paths.Several versions of the trike rack for SUVs now support enhanced customization features, such as removable arms, wheel tray extensions, and quick-release pins. These enhancements support users with electric motor systems or non-uniform tire configurations and have been positively received among long-distance cyclists and trike tourers.Manufacturing Standards and Build QualityAll racks are produced using powder-coated steel and aluminum and are designed with corrosion resistance in mind. Construction standards are aligned with vehicle safety requirements for Class I, II, and III hitches, and each rack undergoes quality control testing before distribution.No plastic locking mechanisms or spring-loaded parts are used in the core frame of the rack systems. This choice reduces points of failure and aligns with the manufacturer’s emphasis on long-term reliability. Racks are shipped with installation documentation, and instructional resources are available online to support individual users.The goal of the design team has been to maintain ease of use, reduce unnecessary moving parts, and provide flexible mounting solutions for a growing variety of bike styles and rider needs.Support and WarrantyCustomers purchasing directly have access to product-specific documentation and technical support. Warranty coverage applies to manufacturing defects and material failure under regular use, excluding damage from improper installation or misuse.Orders are typically shipped within five business days from the company’s Maine facility, depending on inventory status and rack configuration.Industry OutlookThe continued diversification of the cycling market is driving demand for transport systems that account for non-standard bicycle geometries and increased use of electric assistance. Riders are seeking equipment that accommodates changing lifestyle factors, including physical mobility considerations, vehicle choice, and frequency of use.As cycling becomes increasingly integrated into recreational, adaptive, and family activities, manufacturers focused on specialty transport solutions are well positioned to support these evolving use cases.The growing interest in tandem and trike cycling suggests ongoing need for racks that are both versatile and robust. Equipment that minimizes installation time and provides consistent support during transit will likely remain a key requirement for end-users.About CycleSimplexFounded and operated in Maine, CycleSimplex is a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialty bicycle and tricycle racks for cars. With a focus on tandem bikes, recumbent trikes, electric models, and adaptive cycling equipment, the company designs all products for hitch-mounted transport. All racks are manufactured domestically and tested for durability, compatibility, and ease of use. The product line includes vertical and horizontal mounting options, modular rack systems, and configurations for single and dual bike and trike transport.For media inquiries, please contact:CycleSimplexcyclesimplexllc@gmail.comWebsite- www.cyclesimplex.com

Check out our new tandem rack for one tandem! It keeps the bike in a vertical position, preventing it from sticking out, plus an easy-load feature for solo use.

