Energy Transition Industry Sector 2025-2033: Forecast to hit $5.07 Trillion with 13.59% CAGR

Energy Transition Market Outlook: $1.83 Trillion in 2024 Rising to $5.07T by 2033

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthThe energy transition market was estimated at US$ 1.83 trillion in 2024 and is anticipated to nearly double to US$ 5.07 trillion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.59% 2025-2033Market Size and Forecast2024 Market Size: US 1.83 Trillion2032 Projected Market Size: US$5.07 TrillionCAGR (2025-2032): 13.59%Largest Market: Asia-PacificFastest Market: North AmericaGet a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/energy-transition-market Trends and Strategic InsightsIn 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest revenue share in the global energy transition market at US$1.83 Trillion.By application, the power generation segment leads the market, fueled by the rapid deployment of solar and wind energy, whereas the transportationsector is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.Key Industry DevelopmentsIn January 2025, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a joint venture between Brightmark LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., marked a milestone by delivering its first gas from 10 renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across the Midwest.The company also announced plans for a nearly $1 billion investment in a new plastics recycling facility in Georgia to convert plastic waste into valuable materials.In 2024, global investments in power grids and energy storage hit record levels, highlighting their role in stabilizing electricity markets and integrating large-scale renewable energy. By improving flexibility, resilience, and efficiency, grid modernization and storage are driving sustained market growth and supporting the transition to a low-carbon, electrified economy.Technological Innovations and Market DriversRenewable Energy DeploymentIn 2025, the U.S. experienced a significant surge in solar energy generation, with California leading the charge. The state's solar electricity generation increased by 15% from January to July compared to 2024, reaching a record 54,709 GWh. This growth was complemented by a 75% increase in battery storage capacity, enabling a 21% drop in fossil fuel-generated powerEnergy Storage and ElectrificationBattery storage systems now exceed 14,000 MW capacity in California, allowing for the storage of excess mid-day solar output for use during peak demand. This development has led to a 40% year-over-year drop in fossil fuel electricity generation, contributing to a significant reduction in CO₂ emissionsElectric Vehicles (EVs)The adoption of electric vehicles continues to rise globally. In 2025, EV sales climbed by 25%, reflecting growing consumer preference for sustainable transportation optionsMarket DynamicsThe renewable energy and clean technology sector is driving the energy transition market as governments and industries aim for net-zero targets. Global clean energy investments are expected to exceed USD 2 trillion in 2024, fueled by solar, wind, and battery adoption. Companies like Siemens Energy and NextEra Energy are expanding with advanced grid integration and energy storage solutions, boosting reliability and efficiency. These innovations are set to accelerate investments, especially in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.Key Players1. Bright mark2. Enel Green Power3. Iberdrola4. NextEra Energy5. Ørsted A/S6. Siemens Gamesa7. Tesla8. TotalEnergies9. Vestas10. General Electric (GE Vernova)Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/energy-transition-market Policy Landscape and Market ImplicationsUnited StatesThe U.S. energy policy landscape is experiencing shifts. The Trump administration has announced plans to open 13 million acres of federal land to coal mining and allocate $625 million for the modernization of coal-fired power plants. This move aims to revive the declining coal industry but faces criticism for potentially undermining cleaner alternatives like wind, solar, and battery storage.Concurrently, the administration has expanded federal oversight of solar and wind energy projects, introducing a three-tiered approval process that applies to permits, environmental reviews, and transmission infrastructure. This policy has led to delays and uncertainties for solar developers, with projections indicating a potential 55 GW reduction in U.S. solar installations through 2030JapanJapan's energy policy is undergoing transformation. In February 2025, the Japanese government approved the 7th Strategic Energy Plan, aiming for 40-50% renewable energy and 20% nuclear power by 2040. However, experts have criticized the plan for being overly optimistic, warning that without significant policy reforms, Japan may continue relying on fossil fuels.To support its renewable energy goals, Japan has designated two coastal sites off Akita city and Hibikinada in Fukuoka as "promising zones" for offshore wind farm development. These zones are expected to advance to auction stages, accelerating the country's renewable energy effortsRegional TrendsAsia-Pacific Leads Energy TransitionThe Asia-Pacific region dominates the global energy transition market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising demand from construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. Government infrastructure projects and innovations in renewable energy, energy storage, and smart grids are enhancing system efficiency, ensuring the region maintains its leading position.India Energy TransitionIndia’s market is growing rapidly, fueled by urban and industrial energy demand and initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission, highways, and metro projects. Domestic advancements in renewable technologies, energy storage, and grid management support sustained growth.China Energy TransitionChina remains a global leader, investing heavily in renewable energy, storage, and smart grids. Strong industrial and urban demand, combined with government-led infrastructure projects, continues to drive market expansion.North America Energy TransitionNorth America is among the fastest-growing regions, led by demand from automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors. Investments in renewable power, energy-efficient systems, and clean mobility are accelerating the transition toward decarbonized industries.US Market InsightsThe U.S. energy transition market grows steadily, supported by industrial demand and technological advances in renewable generation, storage, and modern grids, promoting emissions reduction and sustainable development.Canada Industry GrowthCanada is advancing clean energy with nearly USD 35 billion in investments in 2025, including projects like the 250-MW Oneida Energy Storage Facility and small modular nuclear reactors. Federal support for renewables, carbon capture, and grid modernization underlines Canada’s role in decarbonization.Market Outlook and Investment TrendsGlobal energy investment in renewables, nuclear, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency, and electrification is set to increase to $2.2 trillion in 2025. This investment is driven by the need to meet growing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions.In the U.S., the 2025 Sustainable Energy in America Factbook highlights progress in energy efficiency, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors. The report underscores the importance of sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, hydrogen, renewable natural gas, electric vehicles, digitalization, industrial emissions, and carbon capture and storage in shaping the future energy landscapeMarket SegmentationBy Technology: (Renewable Energy, Energy Storage, Hydrogen & Alternative Fuels, Carbon Management, Electrification & Digitalization, Others)By Application: (Power Generation, Transportation, Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Oil & Gas Transition)By End-User: (Utilities & Power Producers, Industrial & Manufacturing Companies, Commercial & Residential Consumers, Transportation & Mobility Providers, Oil & Gas Companies transitioning)By Region: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa)Report Insights Covered: (Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth).Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=energy-transition-market Role of DataM in Energy Transition AnalysisDataM, a leading provider of market intelligence, plays a crucial role in analyzing the energy transition market. 