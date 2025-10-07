The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $2.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for satellites monitoring space-weather has seen a significant expansion in the last few years. Its size is predicted to increase from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This significant rise during the historical period can be linked to a growing dependence on satellite communication, increased understanding of the effects of solar activity, a heightened vulnerability of the power grid, augmented government funding for space weather, and enhanced cooperation for space exploration.

The market size for satellites that monitor space-weather is predicted to experience significant growth over the upcoming years, reaching $2.93 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This swift expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the growing dependence on services enabled by satellites, rising investments in space technology, the surging demand for high-resolution data, an increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics, along with a mounting necessity for climate and disaster monitoring. Key trends during the forecast period are predicted to be the evolution in forecast technology powered by artificial intelligence, the establishment of small satellite constellations, breakthroughs in real-time data analytics, progress in international cooperation, and the refining of resilient technology for onboard sensors.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Market?

The surge in satellite launches is predicted to drive the expansion of the space-weather monitoring satellite market. Satellites, either man-made or naturally occurring, move in a steady orbit around a planet or celestial bodies. The escalating demand for worldwide internet access is fueling the current rise in satellite launches, as companies and government entities are rapidly expanding their satellite usage to provide high-speed connectivity in remote areas and regions with limited services. This growth in launches enhances the space-weather monitoring capacity by enabling more dedicated satellites to continuously monitor solar activity and its effects on the Earth’s magnetosphere, thereby strengthening prediction and early warning systems. In January 2025, the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the United States, reported that 259 launches occurred in 2024, translating to one launch approximately every 34 hours, which is five hours earlier on average than in 2023. Consequently, this rise in satellite launches is stimulating the expansion of the space-weather monitoring satellite market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Market?

Major players in the Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies

• National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Industry?

Key players within the space-weather monitoring satellite industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of sophisticated solutions. These initiatives, such as the redesigning of radiators, seek to amplify the thermal management of satellite tools, bolster the operative efficiency in severe space conditions, and guarantee precise tracking of solar and celestial weather events. A re-engineered radiator is essentially a satellite component that effectively dissipates heat from built-in instruments, ensuring they operate at ideal temperatures within the harsh realms of space. For example, in March 2022, the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-T) was launched via a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The U.S. scientific and regulating agency designed the GOES-T satellite to heighten environmental monitoring capabilities, offering crucial data about western American wildfires, including those in Hawaii and Alaska, as well as tracking storm movements over the Pacific Ocean. The satellite provides real-time updates about wildfire smoke, helping emergency responders and safety agencies make informed decisions by locating hotspots. It can also detect pressures and temperatures caused by lightning strikes, leading to more precise atmospheric and environmental analyses.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Market Growth

The space-weather monitoring satellite market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Satellite Type: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit

2) By Instrument Type: Magnetometers, Particle Detectors, Plasma Analyzers, Solar Telescopes, Others Instrument Types

3) By Application: Space Weather Forecasting, Communication, Navigation, Scientific Research, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Government And Defense, Commercial, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Low Earth Orbit: Scientific Research Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Remote Sensing Satellites, Small Satellites

2) By Medium Earth Orbit: Navigation Satellites, Communication Satellites, Weather Monitoring Satellites, Science And Exploration Satellites

3) By Geostationary Orbit: Weather Forecasting Satellites, Communication Satellites, Defense And Security Satellites, Broadcasting Satellites

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Space-Weather Monitoring Satellite Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global space-weather monitoring satellite market as the largest contributor. However, the rapid expansion is forecasted for the Asia-Pacific region. The report delves into several key regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

