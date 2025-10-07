The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Space-Based Network Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $23.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Space-Based Network Market Through 2025?

The market size of space-based networks has seen a significant expansion over recent years. The predictions indicate that it will escalate from $8.40 billion in 2024 to $10.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The previously experienced growth is due to the escalating demand for satellite navigation services, increased investments in geostationary satellites, amplified usage of satellite television networks, heightened global defense communication requirements, and the growing usage of satellites for weather monitoring purposes.

The market size for space-based networks is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $23.35 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This expected surge during the forecast period is largely due to progressively more low-earth orbit constellations being adopted, the escalation of demand for high-speed broadband connectivity, increased merging of space-based networks with 5G infrastructure, an upswing in commercial space exploration undertakings, and a rising utilization of satellites for internet of things applications. Key trends anticipated within the forecast period consist of progression in high-throughput satellite technology, blending of artificial intelligence for network optimization, advancements in inter-satellite communication links, the evolution of hybrid space-terrestrial networks, and enhancement in low-latency communication protocols.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Space-Based Network Market?

The growth of the space-based network market is likely to be fueled by the rising number of satellite launches. These launches involve sending satellites into the Earth's orbit (or further) using rockets, for purposes such as communication, navigation, and observation, as well as scientific endeavors. The escalating demand for worldwide broadband internet and connectivity services, particularly via large low earth orbit constellations, primarily drives the surge in satellite launches. These launches play a pivotal role in a space-based network by deploying communication satellites that ensure global connectivity, data transmission, and network coverage. For example, the Space Foundation, a US-based nonprofit, reported that there were 259 orbital launches in 2024, representing a 16% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the growing number of satellite launches is set to bolster the space-based network market's expansion.

Which Players Dominate The Space-Based Network Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Space-Based Network Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

• Viasat Inc.

• Thales Alenia Space SAS

• SES S.A.

• Eutelsat S.A.

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Telesat Canada

• Hughes Network Systems LLC (HughesNet brand)

• AST SpaceMobile Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Space-Based Network Market?

Major corporations in the space-based network domain are embracing new technologies, including low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, as a means to augment global connectivity, reduce delays, extend services to remote areas, and increase the effectiveness and dependability of communication services. LEO satellite constellations refer to collaborative clusters of satellites, ordinarily positioned between 160 km and 2,000 km above the Earth, providing universal or near-universal coverage for communication, internet, navigation, and Earth monitoring services. For example, in August 2025, SpaceX, an aerospace firm based in the United States, deployed 28 Starlink V2 mini satellites. These satellites are equipped with state-of-the-art phased array antennas that quadruple data capacity compared to older models, E-band backhaul for better data transmission, and argon-powered Hall thrusters for superior in-flight maneuverability, providing 2.4 times more thrust and 1.5 times greater specific impulse. Weighing around 800 kilograms and functioning at an altitude of about 550 km, these V2 mini satellites markedly increase global broadband access, specifically in underprivileged areas.

Global Space-Based Network Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The space-based network market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Ku, Ka, And K Band, C And X Band, L And S Band

2) By Orbit Type: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO)

3) By Component: Satellites, Ground Stations, Transponders, Antennas, Routers And Switches, Launch Vehicles, Network Operations Centers (NOCs)

4) By Application: Data Communication, Voice Communication, Video Transmission, Broadband Connectivity

5) By End-Use Industry: Telecommunication, Government And Military, Commercial Enterprises, Aviation, Maritime, Oil And Gas, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment

Subsegment:

1) By Ku, Ka, And K Band: Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), Broadcast Satellite Services (BSS), High Throughput Satellites (HTS)

2) By C And X Band: Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Military And Defense Communications, Weather And Earth Observation Satellites

3) By L And S Band: Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), Navigation And Positioning Services (GNSS), Aeronautical & Maritime Communications, Internet Of things (IoT) And Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Services

View the full space-based network market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-based-network-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Space-Based Network Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant share in the space-based network global market. Moreover, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid expansion during the forecasted period. The report on this market examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

