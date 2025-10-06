Chromatography Resins Market Positioned for Growth Amid Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Chromatography Resins Market Positioned for Growth

Surge in biomolecule separation & purification and innovations in affinity and ion-exchange resins propel market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Chromatography Resins Market by Type (Hydrophobic Interaction Resin, Multimodal or Mixed-Mode Resin, Size Exclusion Resin, Affinity Resin, Ion-Exchange Resin, and Others) and Application (Antibody Purification, Biomolecule Separation & Purification, Vaccination, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."According to the report, the global chromatography resins market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.Market DynamicsDrivers:- Rising adoption in biomolecule separation and purification industries.- Technological developments in affinity and ion-exchange chromatographic resins enhancing efficiency and yield.Restraint:- High production cost of chromatography resins.Opportunities:- Increasing application in vaccine development and purification, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.Segment InsightsBy Type:- Affinity Resins accounted for over half of the market share in 2020 and will retain dominance through 2030, owing to high binding capacity, selectivity, and reduced process time.- Ion-Exchange Resins are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5%, driven by demand for high-resolution protein separation and improved industrial throughput.By Application:- Antibody Purification held the largest share (over one-third in 2020) and will continue to lead, with a CAGR of 7.4%, attributed to enhanced process efficiency and mild elution requirements.- Other key applications include biomolecule separation & purification and vaccination.Regional Outlook- North America dominated the global market in 2020, contributing over one-third of total revenue, and is expected to maintain this lead with the highest CAGR of 7.6% through 2030.- This growth is driven by the strong presence of chromatography resin manufacturers, advanced biopharma infrastructure, and rising biotechnology research investments.- Regions analyzed include Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:- Cytiva Lifesciences- Sartorius AG- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.- Tosoh Bioscience- Generon- Repligen Corporation- Bio-Works- JNC Corporation- LAF-Biotechnology- Anatrace Products LLC

