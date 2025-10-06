OMODA&JAECOO Debuts JAECOO J7 SHS in UAE with Grand Showroom Opening in Sharjah

Top officials of OMODA&JAECOO UAE and Galadari Automobiles at the opening of Sharjah showroom.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO , in partnership with Northern Emirates dealer Galadari Automobiles, proudly inaugurated its newest showroom in Sharjah. The grand opening also marked the highly anticipated UAE debut of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), a next-generation SUV that combines electric mobility with fuel-powered freedom.The event welcomed VIPs, senior executives, prominent influencers, journalists from leading publications, and customers, who experienced the latest models. With this opening, OMODA&JAECOO now has five showrooms across the UAE, with another set to open next week in Abu Dhabi, further reinforcing its rapidly growing presence in the country.The new showroom offers a futuristic retail experience, highlighting advanced design, cutting-edge features, and customer-focused service. Guests were also entertained by AiMOGA , OMODA&JAECOO’s humanoid robot, which performed a lively show symbolizing the brand’s drive to blend mobility with AI and robotics.JAECOO J7 SHS – Redefining Freedom of DrivingAt the centerpiece of the evening was the launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), designed for drivers seeking performance, efficiency, and versatility. Its Super Hybrid System delivers an impressive driving range of more than 1,200 km per tank and charge, removing range anxiety while ensuring smooth transitions between electric and fuel power.For daily commutes, JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) offers up to 90 km of pure electric driving, ensuring quiet, zero-emission trips for urban use. With fuel consumption of less than 6 liters per 100 km, it combines eco-friendly driving with cost savings. The model also offers remote application control via a smartphone app, giving drivers convenient access to key vehicle functions anytime, anywhere.Equipped with advanced safety features including lane support, automatic emergency braking, and high-level battery protection, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is tailored for UAE conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts will also benefit from its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, enabling the SUV to power external devices for camping, picnics, or emergencies.Inside, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) offers a panoramic sunroof, customizable ambient lighting, and a next-generation infotainment system—providing both comfort and technology for modern lifestyles. The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is available in the UAE with a starting price of AED99,900/-.Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International, said: "Drivers in the UAE live fast-moving lives across city streets and desert highways. The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is designed to keep up—delivering extended range, eco-friendly city driving, and the confidence to go anywhere without compromise."Axel Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Motors, added: “The Sharjah showroom underscores our commitment to bringing residents access to world-class vehicles and superior aftersales support. Together with OMODA&JAECOO, we aim to shape the future of the UAE’s mobility market."Expanding Global VisionThe launch comes ahead of the OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit 2025 in China this October under the theme “CO-CREATE CO-DEFINE.” Programs such as NEXT SHOW, NEXT DRIVE, and NEXT COOL will highlight innovation, user collaboration, and future product launches.In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO secured the 233rd spot on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list and surpassed 5 million vehicle exports worldwide, achieving the landmark “Dual 500” milestone in its globalization journey.

