Opera Laguna Revives Opera in Laguna Beach with Inaugural 2025–26 Season

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in more than six decades, opera returns to Laguna Beach. Opera Laguna is proud to unveil its inaugural 2025–26 season, featuring Ghosts of Laguna, Messiah , and Savitri - three distinct productions that celebrate the city’s artistic heritage and mark a new era for live performance in Orange County.Founded by Arnold Geis, Oriana Geis-Falla, and Christopher Reed, Opera Laguna has quickly evolved from a grassroots idea into a vibrant nonprofit arts organization. Since its inaugural concert in 2022, the company has presented collaborations with Laguna Beach Live, Pacific Opera Project, and the City of Laguna Beach, hosting performances in venues ranging from Heisler Park to the Laguna Festival of the Arts. With each performance, Opera Laguna has demonstrated its commitment to creating artist-centered, community-driven experiences that are both intimate and accessible.This season introduces three distinct productions that reflect Opera Laguna’s dedication to innovation and storytelling. Ghosts of Laguna: Ye Arch Beach Tavern , a newly scored chamber work by Pamela Madsen, brings Laguna’s hidden histories to life in a haunting theatrical world premiere. For the holiday season, Opera Laguna presents Handel’s Messiah in a reimagined staging that combines music, movement, and expanded choral forces to create a festive experience rooted in both tradition and renewal. The season concludes with Holst’s Savitri, an intimate chamber opera drawn from the Mahābhārata, performed in gardens and small venues across Laguna Beach to offer audiences a contemplative encounter with love, life, and transcendence.“Opera Laguna was born out of a simple but powerful question: how could a city with such a celebrated arts community be missing opera?” says co-founder Oriana Geis-Falla. “We want audiences to feel that opera has a home here once again, one that reflects the creativity, beauty, and spirit of Laguna Beach.”With the tagline “A Day at the Beach… A Night at the Opera!”, Opera Laguna frames its productions through the lens of Laguna’s lifestyle and heritage. Audiences can expect intimate, unamplified performances in gardens, historic homes, and outdoor spaces alongside more traditional venues, creating experiences that highlight the raw power of the human voice in settings that feel uniquely Laguna.Supported by generous donors, local businesses, civic partners, and arts organizations, Opera Laguna is positioning itself as a cornerstone of cultural life in Orange County. At a time when digital media and artificial intelligence dominate cultural consumption, Opera Laguna emphasizes the irreplaceable quality of live human expression. By fostering collaboration, prioritizing fair compensation for artists, and building connections between disciplines, the company seeks to inspire new generations of opera lovers while honoring the traditions of the past.For more information about Opera Laguna’s season, visit www.operalaguna.com About Opera LagunaOpera Laguna is dedicated to reawakening Laguna Beach’s passion for opera by fostering local partnerships, championing artist-centered initiatives, and staging transformative performances that celebrate the power of the human voice. Established as a nonprofit in 2023, Opera Laguna carries forward a legacy that began with the Festival of Opera for Orange County in 1961. After decades without a resident opera company, Opera Laguna was founded by Arnold Geis, Oriana Geis-Falla, and Christopher Reed to restore opera to Laguna’s cultural landscape. Through education, collaboration, and innovative programming, Opera Laguna provides accessible and unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

