AirGuard Health Launches King Hydrogen Water Distillery, Introducing the World’s First Programmable Water System

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirGuard Health is pleased to announce the official launch of the King Hydrogen Water Distillery , a revolutionary water system designed to transform ordinary tap water into ultra-pure, vapor-distilled hydration infused with light and sound frequencies. Positioned at the intersection of science, wellness, and innovation, this system introduces a breakthrough in programmable water technology, redefining purity and hydration for modern wellness.According to the company, unlike bottled water, reverse osmosis, or standard filtration systems that often leave behind microplastics, chemicals, and contaminants, the King Hydrogen Water Distillery employs a vapor distillation process that delivers clean, microplastic-free hydration. The innovation extends further by restructuring the water with energy waves and frequencies, offering what AirGuard Health calls a “programmed water” experience—hydration that supports clarity, vitality, and balance.“As a company, we believe water should be more than clean; it should be alive with energy, light, and frequency,” says Dr. James Orrington II of AirGuard Health. “Our mission is to give the world access to the purest form of hydration, one glass at a time.”The product launch coincides with the release of The Great King: King Hydrogen , a book authored under Orrington Publishing, which reveals the deeper inspiration behind the distillery and its connection to the hidden power of water. Alongside the book, an audiobook titled The Throne and Liberty , now available in nine languages, provides further insight into water’s overlooked potential as a carrier of vitality and transformation.To celebrate the launch, AirGuard Health has announced a two-year global giveaway campaign, donating one King Hydrogen Water Distillery unit per country. Winners will be asked to participate in the company’s “Pay It Forward” initiative by sharing one free glass of water weekly outside of their household, reinforcing AirGuard Health’s vision of a worldwide community built around the transformative power of water. Winners will be responsible for taxes, shipping, and tariffs.In addition to consumer availability and crowdfunding for expanded frequency programming, AirGuard Health is seeking partnerships with wellness centers, integrative health practitioners, and influencers to expand awareness and adoption of the technology. This strategy underscores the company’s commitment not only to innovation, but also to building a global movement around wellness, community, and sustainable access to clean, programmable water.For more information, please visit www.airguardhealth.com/king-hydrogen-water-distillery About King Hydrogen Water DistilleryKing Hydrogen Water Distillery is a pioneer in luxury wellness water, offering ultra-pure, vapor-distilled hydration enhanced with light and sound frequencies. Designed for optimal wellness, clarity, and vitality, King Hydrogen water combines advanced science with a mission to share living water across the globe.The company is led by Mary Orrington, CEO of AirGuard Health Inc., who brings over 25 years of healthcare experience, including her service as Head Registered Nurse within the Veterans Administration. With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Healthcare Administration, Mary has been recognized for her excellence in clinical leadership and her dedication to improving patient outcomes. In 2025, she founded AirGuard Health as a family-owned enterprise, working alongside her children, who are also medical professionals, to deliver solutions at the intersection of wellness, science, and community. Drawing on her deep experience in medical and military settings, Mary has positioned AirGuard Health as a trusted innovator in health and wellness products designed to safeguard and elevate the well-being of individuals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.