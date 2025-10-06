Proof of the Pudding Expands Dallas Market Operations: Adds Gil’s Elegant Catering to Premium Catering Portfolio

Proof of the Pudding logo Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding

Dallas is a thriving market where we will further accelerate our growth with our combined expertise and focus on innovation and quality.” — Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in premium catering for cultural landmarks, state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums, today announced its Dallas market expansion by welcoming Gil’s Elegant Catering to its team.Proof of the Pudding has an established presence in Texas, where the company already partners with Circuit of the Americas as its official caterer for all large-scale events, including the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Gil’s brings decades of off-premise catering experience, providing premium catering for Dallas corporate, social, and special events at a variety of venues, including The Empire Room.This news follows the company’s recent acquisition of Toronto-based Marigolds & Onions, a premium hospitality service provider that has been catering to the fast-growing and sports-concentrated Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Calgary markets for over 30 years.“This is an important milestone in our company’s growth, said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding. “Dallas is a thriving market where we will further accelerate our growth with our combined expertise and focus on innovation and quality.”“Proof of the Pudding’s dedication to excellence and creativity is front and center in every area of the company,” said Steve Servin, CEO and Owner, Gil’s Elegant Catering. “We’re excited to bring our expertise to their national growth strategy and continue serving our valued clients and partners with the added strength and resources this partnership provides.”This move reinforces Proof of the Pudding’s strategy to grow its footprint in key markets while offering comprehensive hospitality solutions that include food service management, premium catering, and mixology experiences.About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA TOUR, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company serves upscale, Italian-themed on-site wood-fired pizzas and pastas from its mobile Southern Crust Catering Company. Proof of the Pudding’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, the company received investment from Bruin Capital , a global sports and entertainment investment company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.