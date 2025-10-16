Ouros Jewels Announces Global Halloween Sale: Up to 30% Off Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry and Custom Studs

Ouros Jewels Logo Ouros Jewels Premium Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

Ouros Jewels announces its Halloween Sale, up to 30% off lab-grown diamond rings, custom studs, gemstone jewelry and 20% off the ready-to-ship collection.

We’ve seen a growing desire among consumers for seasonal jewelry that is both dramatic and ethically produced” — Vijay Sarkheliya

NEW YORK,NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ouros Jewels, a global leader in IGI-certified lab grown diamond jewelry, today announced the launch of its exclusive Halloween jewelry sale, offering thrilling discounts across its most mystical and best-selling collections. The "Spooky Glam" event invites customers to complete their perfect Halloween look with ethically-sourced, high-quality diamond and gemstone pieces, including dramatic black diamond rings and enchanting celestial earrings.Ouros Jewels is offering discounts of up to 30% across four key collections, making it easy for customers to find their signature piece for the season, whether they are channeling a cosmic queen or embracing a gothic vibe.Exclusive Offers for a Spellbinding SeasonThe sale highlights the brand’s unique commitment to craftsmanship and on-trend design:30% OFF Custom Diamond Stud Earrings : For the "Master of Disguise," customers can design their own lab grown diamond stud earrings online with the exclusive offer code STUDLOVE30. This code grants 30% OFF the collection, allowing you to select every detail, diamond shape, carat, metal type, and setting (from classic martini to mystical bezel). This is the perfect opportunity to snag the best deals on custom lab diamond studs, creating a personalized treasure designed to shine long after Halloween night.30% OFF Best-Selling & Gemstone Collections: Summon your shine with the offer code OJMAGIC30 to claim 30% discount on Ouros Jewels Best-Selling Jewelry and Gemstone Jewelry collection. This includes the most popular pieces, perfect for achieving a gothic Halloween look. Find the striking Black Oval Cut Halo Ring exuding dark romance and ideal for anyone searching for the best gothic diamond ring deals and the mesmerizing Half Moon And Round Cut Eternity Band. The discount also applies to the entire Lab-Grown Gemstone Jewelry collection, featuring deep sapphire and garnet pieces, allowing you to shop unique lab-grown gemstone jewelry with a discount.20% OFF Ready-to-Ship Spooky Glam: For those needing quick sparkle, the Ready-to-Ship Jewelry collection is automatically discounted by 20%. Pieces ship fast, ensuring delivery in time for all tricks and treats. Featured items include the whimsical Round Cut Lab Diamond Crescent Moon Pendant and the Pie Cut Diamond Star Shape Pendant, ideal for celestial-themed costumes. Just go to https://ourosjewels.com/collections/ready-to-ship The Rise of Ethical Spooky Jewelry“Halloween is about fearless self-expression, and our jewelry lets you embrace that theatrical air with elegance,” says a spokesperson for Ouros Jewels. “Our customers crave dramatic, unique pieces like skull rings and black diamonds, but they demand ethical sourcing. This sale ensures they get both: spooky jewelry and certified, sustainable lab grown diamond jewelry.”The pieces offered range from dramatic statement rings to subtle, bewitching accessories, providing the perfect contrast for Halloween styling. Ouros Jewels focuses on designing pieces that are versatile enough to be worn for a night of mischief or as a timeless treasure for daily wear.How to Shop the SaleThe "Spooky Glam" sale offers are available for a limited duration only. Customers can explore the entire collection of Halloween diamond jewelry deals and customized pieces online at ouros jewels website, or experience the collections at Ouros Jewels' boutique and consultation stores located across the globe, including the USA, UK, UAE, and Japan.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is dedicated to creating exceptional fine jewelry featuring IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds. Combining ancient artistry with cutting-edge techniques, Ouros Jewels ensures every piece is of the highest quality and ethically produced. With a commitment to environmental sustainability and a global community of happy customers, Ouros Jewels is the trusted source for modern, conscious luxury. Shop the collections online at www.ourosjewels.com or visit one of the physical boutique locations worldwide.

