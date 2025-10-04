WA Specialist Dr Watson Introduces Revisional and Single-Anastomosis Bariatric Surgery Services

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bariatric surgeon Dr Stephen Watson has announced the introduction of revisional and single-anastomosis bariatric surgery options at his South Perth practice, expanding the range of treatments available for patients living with obesity and associated conditions.

Revisional surgery is offered to patients who have previously undergone weight loss surgery but require further intervention. These procedures may be considered when weight regain occurs, complications develop, or initial outcomes fall short of expectations. According to Dr Watson, this type of surgery is becoming an increasingly important aspect of bariatric care.

Alongside revisional options, Dr Watson is providing two newer single-anastomosis techniques: Single Anastomosis Duodeno-Ileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S) and Single Anastomosis Stomach-Ileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SASI-S). Each combines sleeve gastrectomy with a simplified intestinal bypass involving one connection rather than two, a modification intended to reduce surgical complexity and risks while supporting long-term weight loss.

“These procedures give us additional flexibility in tailoring surgical treatment to the needs of patients,” said Dr Stephen Watson. “For some, revisional or single-anastomosis surgery may offer the most effective path forward in achieving sustainable health improvements.”

Bariatric surgery continues to be recognised as a treatment option for obesity, where lifestyle and non-surgical methods have not produced sufficient results. The conditions linked with obesity, including type II diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea, remain a growing health issue in Australia.

Dr Watson and his multidisciplinary team provide patients with care that extends beyond surgery. This approach includes dietary guidance, exercise planning, and psychological support, with the aim of improving long-term outcomes and reducing the likelihood of further interventions.

About Dr Stephen Watson

Dr Stephen Watson is a laparoscopic general and bariatric surgeon who has specialised in weight loss surgery since 1999. His South Perth practice offers a range of bariatric procedures, including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric banding, and intragastric balloon. General surgical services such as hernia repair, gallbladder surgery, and reflux procedures are also available. Consultations are offered in-person and via telehealth to patients across metropolitan and rural Western Australia.

