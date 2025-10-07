Hip Hop Artist Ha$$an The God Drops ‘Swish Swag’ with Campaign Celebrating Women in Basketball

Ha$$an The God

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingspan Urban Arts & Entertainment and Hip Hop artist Ha$$an The God is announcing his new single “Swish Swag” featuring Egyptian Gypsy. This track was inspired by the undeniable style, influence, and cultural impact of WNBA players. “Swish Swag” is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major digital outlets.The concept for “Swish Swag” was born from Ha$$an The God’s vision of creating a hip hop project that captures the WNBA tunnel walks, where players arrive as media personalities, fashion icons, and influencers. The project celebrates how their presence as women in basketball reaches far beyond the game.“With ‘Swish Swag’ I want to draw attention to women in basketball and let the world know that these ladies are fly,” said Ha$$an The God. “The players have swag, style, and they’re trendy.”Ha$$an The God, an industry veteran from Mobile, Alabama started rapping at a young age after first hearing "Eric B. is President". After perfecting his craft in talent shows and school battles, he was able to open up for The Luniz, The Notorious BIG, Junior Mafia, and Foxy Brown.After a brief stint in the US Army, Ha$$an helped mentor Walter 'Esa" Jones to create Hitthouse Enterprises operating as COO. To further his mark in the industry along with returning to recording, Ha$$an formed Wingspan Urban Arts and Entertainment and has collaborated and worked with Interscope Records artist Richboy, Hell Rell of Diplomat Records, Deadstock Beats, and Trackheadz Productions.A lifelong supporter of women’s basketball, Ha$$an The God recalls watching Dawn Staley as a college star and admiring Harlem Globetrotter Ella Williams, who hailed from his hometown. Musically, he credits Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, and Nas as key influences shaping his artistry. “Swish Swag” highlights Ha$$an The God’s passion for music, the WNBA, and his vision of celebrating women athletes as cultural trendsetters.“Swish Swag” was produced by Dekastro Productions and mixed and mastered by Matt Damico of Mattymix Productions. “Swish Swag” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major digital outlets.Check out Ha$$an The God and “Swish Swag”:Follow on Social Media:Ha$$an The Godinstagram/hassanthegod19youTube/hassanthegod19tiktok/hassanthegod19.Egyptian Gypsyinstagram/da_gypsy901youtube/Dagypsy901Dekastro Productionsinstagram/dekastro_7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.