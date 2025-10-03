Understanding the Hidden Dangers of LDL (Bad) Cholesterol

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellness information is practically everywhere you turn, and it can be hard to cut through all the noise, but the reality is, when it comes to something as serious as your heart health and LDL cholesterol – the “bad” cholesterol – ignoring it can be downright dangerous for your healthAbout every forty seconds, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack* , and strokes occur at about the same frequency. High LDL cholesterol is one of the leading controllable risk factors for heart attacks and strokes. The good news is, cholesterol is manageable.Cardiologist and American Heart Association National Volunteer Medical Expert Dr. Amit Khera shares how you can learn your numbers.High LDL is a threat to your health. Talk to your doctor to reduce your risk. Learn why at https://Heart.org/LDL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.