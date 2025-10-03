Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,074 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5179, District of Columbia Attorney General Appointment Reform Act of 2025

H.R. 5179 would amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act by overturning the election of the current attorney general for the District of Columbia and authorizing the President to appoint a new attorney general. The current attorney general’s appointment would terminate on the date of enactment. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing H.R. 5179 would be insignificant over the 2026-2030 period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 5179, District of Columbia Attorney General Appointment Reform Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more