H.R. 5179, District of Columbia Attorney General Appointment Reform Act of 2025

H.R. 5179 would amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act by overturning the election of the current attorney general for the District of Columbia and authorizing the President to appoint a new attorney general. The current attorney general’s appointment would terminate on the date of enactment. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing H.R. 5179 would be insignificant over the 2026-2030 period.

