F.A.L.L. into the Hamptons: Film, Art, Leaves & Living This Season at the Southampton Inn

The Inn anchors the Southampton Fall Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autumn paints the Hamptons in golden hues, the season is best experienced through F.A.L.L. — Film, Art, Leaves, and Living. This year, the Southampton Inn stands at the heart of the East End’s fall story, offering cozy accommodations, cultural connections, and culinary highlights at its signature Claude’s Restaurant.FilmThe 33rd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) from October 3rd-13th transforms the East End into a cinematic stage, drawing filmmakers, celebrities, and cinephiles. Premieres, panel discussions, and intimate screenings underscore why the Hamptons has become one of the most prestigious fall film destinations in the U.S. next door to the Southampton Inn is the Southampton Playhouse which is one of the official venues.ArtThe Hamptons’ artistic spirit thrives in fall, from galleries in Southampton to the Parrish Art Museum. This season, the Liliane Questel Recital Series shines with Pianofest artists Robert Carlson and Mateusz Mikołajczak, whose September 27th duet of Rachmaninoff, Brahms, Dvořák, Chopin, and Ravel offered a masterclass in piano performance. Following the concert, audiences were invited to extend the evening at Claude’s at the Southampton Inn, where a seasonal fall menu paired with the possibility of an impromptu encore from the artists themselves. The nearby Slattery Gallery continues its exhibition of paintings by Irish artist Gerard Byrne until October 13th.LeavesAutumn on the East End is defined by crisp air, vineyard harvests, pumpkin patches, and farm stands piled high with seasonal bounty. From Montauk’s coastal trails to apple orchards and historic East Hampton lanes, fall foliage makes the Hamptons a seasonal playground. This year’s celebration also includes SouthamptonFest 2025 on Saturday, October 4th, when the South Lawn fills with the sights, sounds, and tastes of the season, from pumpkin carving and decorating to fire pits, s’mores, and fresh cider. Claude’s Restaurant will be competing in the chowder contest – be sure to try.LivingAt the center of Hamptons fall living is the Southampton Inn — a beloved gathering place offering fireside hospitality, weekend escapes, and philanthropic ties that continue into the holiday season. Whether unwinding at Claude’s with friends after a recital or joining the East End’s ongoing charitable galas and harvest dinners, the Inn embodies the warmth and elegance of Hamptons life beyond summer.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast and brunch are served daily at Claude’s. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom, the newly renovated Flying Point Room and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_InnAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

