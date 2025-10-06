CymSTAR Secures U.S. Air Force C-5 Training System Contract Valued at $150M+

CymSTAR contractor supporting the C-5 Formal Training Unit at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, a premier integrator of aircrew and maintenance training systems, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $150 million by the U.S. Air Force to continue operating the C-5 Training System (TS). CymSTAR has held a predecessor contract since 2017 and was selected following a competitive source selection process.

The new award covers a transition period followed by nine option years, ensuring sustained training excellence for pilots, flight engineers, loadmasters, and maintenance personnel. With eight years of experience in the C-5 Training System, CymSTAR’s selection eliminates transition risk, ensuring uninterrupted contract performance from January 1, 2026, through December 2034.

Under the contract, CymSTAR will continue to:

• Operate and maintain C-5 training devices, including simulators.

• Provide aircrew and maintenance instruction.

• Develop and update courseware.

• Manage concurrency, ensuring training devices remain aligned with aircraft modernization programs.

Training will be provided at multiple U.S. sites, including the C-5 Formal Training Unit at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, as well as Dover AFB, Travis AFB, and Westover ARB. The program is managed by the Agile Combat Support Directorate Simulators Division at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

"We are honored to continue supporting the U.S. Air Force with proven, reliable, and unmatched training capabilities for the C-5M Super Galaxy fleet," said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR. "This award recognizes our team’s dedication, expertise, and partnership with the Air Force. We remain fully committed to delivering innovative solutions that prepare aircrews and maintainers for mission success today and into the future."

As the prime contractor, CymSTAR and its partners, Aviation Training Consulting (ATC), CAE USA, and the CTE Joint Venture (comprising Carley Corporation and ESP, Inc.), will deliver seamless, mission-ready training across all sites.

About CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew and maintenance training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company, a HUBZone-certified small business, employs over 200 skilled professionals nationwide. At CymSTAR, we understand our customers' unique needs, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner—Proven, Reliable, and Unmatched. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services and how we can help you achieve your goals.

For more information and inquiries, please visit www.cymstar.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

