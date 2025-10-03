KFSHRC Underscores Systemic Transformation at London’s Future of Health Europe

Noor Shabib, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at KFSHRC, participating as a panelist at the 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) said resilience in healthcare must come from transformation embedded into the DNA of systems, with outcomes prioritized over volume.The remarks were made during the 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe in London, where global healthcare leaders gathered to discuss innovation, resilience, and value-based care.KFSHRC said short-term solutions are not enough, and that lasting resilience requires structural change supported by value-based healthcare models.The hospital said it is advancing this transition by shifting from service delivery to patient outcomes, and that the shift relies on collaboration and a sector-wide change in mindset.The institution added that its approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for well-being and longevity, reinforcing its position as a leader in healthcare excellence across the region and globally.By focusing on outcomes over volume, KFSHRC said it is setting a benchmark for healthcare systems aiming to improve sustainability and patient value.King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.