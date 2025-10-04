Hardeeville, South Carolina's 'Festival on Main' Promises Two Days of Excitement Friday/Saturday, October 10-11

Hardeeville Festival on Main 2025 logo Family fun amusement rides highlight the 2025 Hardeeville Festival on Main Fun at the festival continues until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Broad number of community sponsors step forward to support the highly popular family-oriented regional event now in its 6th year.

It’s a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.” — Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville, SC Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism

HARDEEVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hardeeville South Carolina “Festival on Main” returns to center stage Friday night and Saturday, October 10-11.“It’s really exciting to have this great event back for the sixth year,” said Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “It’s a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) and day-long Saturday (Noon to 10 p.m.) festivities will include a variety of amusement rides, as well as numerous food trucks and craft vendors. Unlimited ride bracelets are $10 on Friday and $20 on Saturday.Festivities begin Friday with amusement rides and bounce houses. Then, at 6 pm, get ready to dance with the high-octane band “The Sound” – featuring top 40 hits, Motown, and R&B. Saturday’s action begins at noon and rolls on until 10 p.m. with rides, whimsical Alice in Wonderland characters, and Glow Vibe Golf after sundown on an 18-hole mini golf course. Dance music will feature “Petty Rewind” – the premier Tom Petty Tribute Band.Organizers say the “Festival On Main” has been great for building community fellowship. “We are extremely pleased with the broad number of local sponsors who have stepped forward to help support this event,” said Combs. The event is also partly underwritten by South Carolina’s Accommodations Tax (ATAX) revenues to promote the festival beyond the local area.“Thanks to our sponsors, everything is free except for the rides and purchases from vendors,” said Combs.Major and key sponsors include: Platinum Sponsor: Latitude Margaritaville, Gold Sponsor: Pulte Homes Silver Sponsors: Sparklight, Thomas & Hutton, TS Conductor Bronze Sponsors: APAC, Clarius Park Hardeeville, Cleland Site Prep, DR Horton, Evans General Contractors, Forino Co., GH Commercial, GTIS Partners, HIC Land, Landmark 24 Homes, LRT Company, Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center, Palmetto Training Inc., Preserve Communities, Red Moon Development & Construction, River Development & South Atlantic Logistics Terminal Contributor Sponsor: South State Bank, N.A. Friend Sponsors: Landon Papay Allstate Agency, Palmetto Electric, South Point- ROI Real Estate & Ward Edwards Engineering“Having such positive business support promises a great community event,” said Combs. “I believe it exhibits a bright future as our community continues to expand.”For more information about the 2025 Festival on Main, visit the City of Hardeeville website or the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department Facebook page.Contact: recre8@hardeevillesc.gov

