1 Bestselling Book Series ‘START OVER’ Sparks Global Movement of Comebacks, Coaching & Reinvention

START OVER is not just a book — it’s a blueprint for rising after everything falls apart” — Marco Robinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as one brave book about turning loss into purpose has exploded into a global bestselling phenomenon and cultural movement spanning six countries, six volumes, and 84 powerful comeback stories.The “START OVER – Turn Any Loss Into a Sensational Comeback” series, curated by Marco Robinson, has officially become one of the most successful personal transformation anthologies of the decade.🔥 All 6 Volumes. All #1 Bestsellers. 14 Authors Each.“START OVER is not just a book — it’s a blueprint for rising after everything falls apart,” said Robinson.Each volume features 14 raw, real, and radically inspiring stories from individuals who’ve faced loss, trauma, grief, illness, abuse, or breakdown — and turned it into strength, story, and success.And the results speak louder than words:✅ All 6 volumes are #1 bestsellers on Amazon US , Amazon, Amazon UK , Australia, and Canada✅ Hit #1 across major categories, including Motivational Self-Help, Biographies, Personal Transformation, and Health & Fitness✅ Every featured author became a #1 bestselling author — many for the first time“But the biggest win? Every co-author has gone on to attract premium coaching clients, speak on global stages, and launch purpose-driven businesses from their story,” he said.“START OVER isn’t just a book. It’s a launchpad. We coach every author to not only share their truth, but monetize it. That’s why they’re now bestselling coaches, speakers, and leaders,” he said.🌍 6 Countries. 6 Cities. A World Tour of ResilienceWhat began as an Amazon breakout has become a global tour of reinvention.The Start Over Speaking Tour has already landed in:🗽 New York🎤 Budapest🇬🇧 London🍀 Dublin🏴 Edinburgh🇸🇪 StockholmAnd the message is the same in every room:“Your story is your most powerful asset — and someone is waiting to pay for the wisdom you earned in the firm,” he said.Every tour stop includes:• Live author panels• Coaching & speaking masterclasses• Mental health advocacy• Author meet & greets• Business growth training for emerging thought leaders🚀 A Launchpad for Premium Coaching & Global ImpactThe authors in START OVER aren’t just publishing stories — they’re:• Building coaching brands• Attracting high-paying clients• Speaking on prestigious stages• Launching online programs, podcasts, and masterminds• Becoming certified transformation coaches inside the Start Over movementThe model is simple:You share your truth. We help you turn it into a premium offer.You become the authority in your niche — with global credibility to back it.“Before START OVER, I had a story but no platform. Now I’m a bestselling author, booked coach, and finally feel seen for the power I bring,” saidAlana Webb💬 Join the #1 Bestselling Series That’s Changing LivesIf you’ve been through something hard — and want to build a business and legacy from your comeback — this is your moment.Whether you’re a coach, therapist, entrepreneur, survivor, or seeker, you don’t need millions of followers. You need your truth and a bold ‘yes’.The Star Over series is now accepting applications for Volume 7 — our next #1 bestseller in the making.📩 To apply to be featured in our next #1 bestselling volume and turn your story into global impact, income, and influence.Contact:📧 marco@marcorobinson.com🔗 Follow the movement on Instagram 📍 @startovermovement“This is your chance to turn your lowest moment into your highest calling. The book is just the beginning. The business, visibility, and impact? That’s what comes next,” he said.📣 About the Start Over MovementFounded by Marco Robinson, the Start Over series has become a global phenomenon, helping ordinary people become extraordinary leaders through story, strategy, and visibility.As a #1 international bestselling author, TV producer, and serial entrepreneur, Marco’s mission is simple:Help people monetize their truth — and lead with the pain they’ve overcome.He’s now coached over 100 people to become bestselling authors, coaches, and speakers through this series.The Start Over brand now includes:🎥 A documentary series in development🎤 Global author retreats & live events🎓 Coaching certification programs📘 A 7th volume launching in early 2026“START OVER is not just a series — it’s a signal to the world that your next chapter can be the best one yet,” he said.

