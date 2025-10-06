Workplace Tech is Triggering Stress, Sick Leave and Resignations, Adaptavist Report Warns

New report uncovers the human cost of digital transformation as 64% of knowledge workers say technology has negatively impacted their lives in the last year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poorly implemented workplace technology is fueling stress and anxiety, driving workers to quit, and resulting in employee absences and sick leave, new research from digital transformation consultancy Adaptavist reveals. The company’s latest report, ‘The human cost of digital transformation,’ shows that while almost three-quarters of knowledge workers (73%) believe technology has helped advance their careers, over a quarter (27%) regularly experience digital overwhelm, and nearly half (43%) suffer stress and anxiety from notification overload and platform juggling. The findings paint a mixed picture of technology’s impact, and underscore the importance of implementation for both business outcomes and worker happiness.

*Symptoms at scale*

As the study shows, ‘technostress’ - which describes a person’s feelings of being overwhelmed by constant connectivity, the pressure to keep up with new tools and platforms, and cognitive overload from notifications and information - is rife in workplaces around the world. Adaptavist’s survey of 4,000 knowledge workers from the UK, US, Canada, and Germany, conducted by Attest, found that over the last 12 months workplace technology directly led to:

- 23% of knowledge workers looking for a new job;

- 12% taking sick leave or time off work;

- 5% even quitting their job.

With estimates suggesting there may be more than 1 billion knowledge workers globally (Gartner), these trends are alarming. A 5% resignation rate as a result of negative experiences with workplace technology could see as many as 50 million workers leaving their jobs annually. If the 12% figure holds at scale, a further 120 million could be looking for new opportunities, signalling a mass exodus of workers from their existing positions.

A significant portion of knowledge workers are also experiencing stress and anxiety as a result of pressure to be connected outside of working hours (19%) and pressure to prove productivity through metrics (17%). Digital communication at work is another source of angst, with 18% saying colleagues' communications make them feel incompetent, excluded or disliked. Meanwhile, over a quarter (28%) worry about how either their own tone or their colleagues' tone may be misread or misinterpreted when communicating digitally, and one in five (21%) still said being left to sink or swim with new tools had left them feeling stressed or anxious.

*Stress Less: Happy Workers Are More Resistant*

However, the findings are not all bleak and suggest that how technology is implemented can be as important as the technology itself. Despite widespread ‘technostress’, two-thirds (64%) still say they had input into technology decisions that affect their work, and the majority feel confident using the technology platforms required for their job (80%). This indicates that whether or not you experience ‘technostress’ is not a matter of competence, but of managing the sheer volume of digital activities required in the workplace.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the report also revealed a clear correlation between organisational culture and the path to ‘technojoy’. Workers who say they are considering leaving their jobs due to stress and dissatisfaction are more than twice as likely (compared to the global average) to say that workplace technology causes/has caused them:

- Stress (29% vs 11%);

- Anxiety (32% vs 9%);

- To lose sleep (19% vs 7%),

- To have a physical stress reaction, e.g. palpitations, sweating (14% vs 7%).

This cohort is also much less likely to say that technology has:

- Made them more productive (21% vs 34%);

- Improved their confidence (11% vs 28%), or;

- Helped their career progression (14% vs 25%).

The flip side is that happy workers, who said they feel ‘energised and motivated’ by their work environment, have overwhelmingly positive views on technology's role in the workplace. Almost all (93% vs 79% global average) say that they/their colleagues integrate technology into collaborative work well, and 60% (vs 32%) say technology has ‘significantly’ helped their career advancement.

These figures indicate that how well technology is implemented impacts the levels of ‘technostress’ experienced by workers. Further, the data points towards company culture having a crucial role in preventing technostress before it manifests.

*The Path To ‘Technojoy’: Finding a cultural antidote*

When asked what action their organisations should take to ensure employees are enabled and empowered by workplace technologies, almost half (48%) listed ‘a culture where people are comfortable asking for help’ as a top three priority. This suggests there is a disconnect between leadership and the general workforce when it comes to technology implementation, which may be driving ‘technostress’.

While just 18% ranked ‘fewer tools’ as a top three action for employers, 43% did suggest either ‘more training’, ‘technical support’ or ‘training resources’, indicating workplace satisfaction is less about which tools are being used, and more about whether employees feel empowered and supported to use them well.

There is also a close relationship between ‘task discretion’ and employee satisfaction, with 40% of happy employees (vs 21% global average) saying that despite having to use tools which monitor, direct or organise work processes, they retain complete control over which tasks to do and how to do them. This sense of task discretion is closely linked to workplace satisfaction, demonstrating that when employees feel trusted to make decisions about their work, technology can become a genuine enabler, rather than a source of stress.

Neal Riley, Innovation Lead, The Adaptavist Group, commented:

“There is a pressing need to address 'technostress’ head-on. Technology rollouts fail not because of bad technology, but because of bad change management. The companies that succeed in preventing burnout and disengagement will focus on more than selecting the right tools; they will focus on the human elements, from preserving worker autonomy to creating supportive cultures around technology adoption. Cultivating a workforce that understands its purpose, sees its impact, and feels supported rather than overwhelmed by technology isn’t just important to the individual; it’s also essential to protecting business bottom lines.”

Methodology:

Research surveyed 4,000 knowledge workers from the UK, US, Canada, and Germany in August 2025. The research was conducted by Attest.

About Adaptavist and The Adaptavist Group

Founded in 2005, Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider that helps organisations improve agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation.

We are experts at delivering innovative and tailored solutions and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

It is the pioneer brand of The Adaptavist Group, a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

