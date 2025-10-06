New GIG App Delivers Exclusive Access to G2E's Hottest Gaming Industry Gatherings

The GIG App

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playersoft Technologies and UrVenue proudly unveil The GIG, a first-of-its-kind mobile app delivering the ultimate VIP event ticketing experience. Designed to showcase the hottest parties, industry gatherings, and promotions during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Week, October 6–9, 2025, The GIG also serves as a soft launch for casino and hospitality leaders to experience firsthand how their players can engage with branded event experiences directly on their phones.“The GIG is more than a party guide; it’s a glimpse into the future of player engagement,” said Hunter Hunstock, President of Playersoft. “Casino executives can experience the power of Playersoft ONE and UrVenue’s ticketing management through a fully integrated platform that can connect to property systems immediately.”A Dual-Purpose ExperienceThe GIG is the must-have companion for conference attendees, helping them discover, follow, and secure access to the industry’s most exclusive gatherings. Beyond serving guests, the app acts as a live proof-of-concept, demonstrating how event invitations, RSVPs, and ticketing can seamlessly integrate with loyalty programs and player data systems to create personalized, branded experiences for every guest.“The launch of The GIG during G2E week allows operators to walk in their players’ shoes,” said Tracee Nalewak, Chief Growth Officer at UrVenue. “They’ll see how the app simplifies exclusivity, creating a VIP journey from invitation to entry and how UrVenue’s ticketing model can power every event at their casino property.”Key FeaturesWith The GIG, users can explore the full lineup of G2E parties, promotions, and VIP events, all in one place. The app demonstrates how casinos can extend a branded experience directly to a guest’s phone, connected to player profiles for a personalized touch. Behind the scenes, the platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing loyalty, marketing, and event systems, giving properties a unified solution to manage every guest gathering, from VIP nights and casino promotions to large-scale conventions.Ready For LaunchThe GIG launches October 6–9, 2025, exclusively for G2E Las Vegas attendees. Playersoft and UrVenue will be showcasing the app and its operator applications at Booth #3012.Register at The GIG Connect to see the full GIG Lineup.About Playersoft TechnologiesPlayersoft Technologies is a leading provider of mobile-first loyalty engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry, with a client base that spans Tribal, Commercial, and Resort casinos across North America. For over a decade, Playersoft has become a trusted technology partner in helping casino operators grow loyalty, streamline loyalty data, and provide personalized service to every guest.About UrVenueUrVenue is a SaaS-based hospitality technology company that pioneered the best-in-class Event and Venue Management System (EVMS), providing innovative solutions to sell and manage experiences for independent venues such as nightclubs, dayclubs, lounges, eatertainment, brand activations, special events, and mixed-use food and beverage environments. UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for organizations such as Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, and Zouk Group.

