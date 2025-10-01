Submit Release
Event – Realising Solidarity under the Pact: From Theory to Practice

ECRE and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) are co-organising a panel discussion on the planned mandatory solidarity mechanism under the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Title: Realising Solidarity under the Pact: From Theory to Practice

Date: Monday 27 October 2025

Time: 14.00-17.30

Venue: Press Club Brussels Europe, Rue Froissart / Froissartstraat 95, 1040 Brussels

Background

The EU is currently preparing for the launch of the mandatory solidarity mechanism under the Pact on Migration and Asylum. This mechanism is intended to provide a framework through which EU member states can support each other in situations of migratory pressure, through relocations, financial contributions or other forms of solidarity.

ECRE and the IRC are co-organising this event in order to enable participants from the EU institutions, EU member states, international organisations, civil society organisations and academia to discuss the state of play, assess emerging challenges and opportunities, and put forward recommendations on the functioning of the solidarity mechanism.

Programme

  • Panel 1 – Functioning of the solidarity mechanism and implementation expectations (moderated by ECRE)
  • Panel 2 – Relocations under the solidarity mechanism (moderated by IRC)

Click here to read the agenda and here to register your participation.

For more information about this event, please contact Eleonora Testi from ECRE (E-mail: etesti(at)ecre.org).

