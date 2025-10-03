Styrenics Market Poised for Significant Growth Through 2030

Styrenics Market, by Polymer Type

Asia-Pacific Leading market in 2020 with nearly 50% share, projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising adoption in wind energy and increasing use in the automotive sector are driving the global styrenics market growth.Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Styrenics Market By Wattage (Low Power, Medium Power, and High Power), Spectrum (Narrow and Broad), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Turf and Landscaping, Research, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.”According to the study, the global styrenics market was valued at $76.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $134.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12527 Key Growth Drivers- Wind energy applications: Rising demand for durable, lightweight materials in turbine manufacturing.- Automotive industry expansion: Increasing use of styrenics in lightweight components and safety features.- Consumer goods demand: Growing need for plastics across packaging, electronics, and household applications.However, growing environmental and health concerns associated with styrenics pose challenges. On the brighter side, infrastructure development in emerging economies offers significant growth opportunities.Segment InsightsBy Polymer Type- Polystyrene: Accounted for nearly one-third of the market in 2020 and will continue leading, driven by demand in household disposables, electronics, and automotive components.- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR): Forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% due to applications in tires, construction (waterproofing, sealing, binding), and as a binder in Li-ion batteries.By Application- Automotive: Largest revenue contributor in 2020 (approx. one-third share), fueled by demand for passenger vehicles, industrial trucks, and forklifts.- Building & Construction: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5%, supported by urbanization, population growth, and rising infrastructure projects.Regional Outlook- Asia-Pacific: Leading market in 2020 with nearly 50% share, projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%.- Growth driven by smart city projects, transport infrastructure, and food storage facilities in the region.- North America: Follows Asia-Pacific, supported by strong industrial and automotive demand.Leading Market Players:- Royal DSM- SABIC- Dow Chemical Company- Total S.A.- Repsol S.A.- Asahi Kasei Corporation- BASF SE- Bayer MaterialScience- ENI S.p.A- INEOS Group AG𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/styrenics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

