'Let’s Talk About Sex… But Not Savings' : Gen Z More Comfortable Discussing Their Sex Lives Than Their Finances

New research exposes the taboo still surrounding money.

We need to normalise financial conversations in the same way we’ve tackled mental health or identity. Financial wellbeing isn’t just about numbers. It’s about confidence, clarity and being heard.” — Keerti Baker, Marketing Director at Lifetime

BARNSLEY, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Z are more open about their sex lives than their savings, according to new research from Lifetime’s ‘Money & Mindset’ report. Whilst open conversations about mental health and identity are becoming the norm, money proves to remain the final controversial topic of conversation.

Over 6 in 10 Gen Z adults say they’re comfortable discussing their sex life, but fewer than half feel comfortable talking about money.

Among Gen Z women, the gap is even wider:

• 63% feel comfortable discussing their sex life

• Just 48% feel comfortable taking about their finances

This gap highlights a generational discomfort that could be fuelling financial stress and decision paralysis. With Gen Z already reporting the highest rates of financial anxiety and regret, and lowest confidence in financial decision-making, this communication barrier may be contributing to a cycle of avoidance and uncertainty.

“It’s ironic that Gen Z are so open on many topics, but when it comes to money - shame and embarrassment are still huge blockers,” said Keerti Baker, Marketing Director at Lifetime. “We need to normalise financial conversations in the same way we’ve tackled mental health or identity. Financial wellbeing isn’t just about numbers. It’s about confidence, clarity and being heard.”

The data also revealed:

• Gen Z men are 11% more likely than men in other generations to prefer discussions about sex than money

• Across all generations, money was harder to talk about than weight, politics, or even mental health

• Londoners struggle the most to talk about money, despite experiencing the most financial stress

• Explore the findings, including insights by gender, generation and region, in ‘Money & Mindset: A UK Financial Wellbeing Report’ available to download via https://www.lifetime-fm.com/money-mindset-report-2025/.

