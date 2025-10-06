Demand for Smart Warehousing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $51.11 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Smart Warehousing Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the smart warehousing market has seen a swift expansion. The market size is projected to rise from $24.87 billion in 2024 to $28.80 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The historic period's growth can be linked to a surge in the adoption of advanced robotics, a heightened demand for same-day delivery, an increase in E-commerce penetration, a heightened focus on creating energy-efficient and sustainable warehouses, and a rise in the utilization of autonomous mobile robots.

Anticipations foretell a swift escalation in the size of the smart warehousing market in the upcoming years. The market value is projected to skyrocket to $51.11 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This surge during the predicted period is due to an increased need for quicker order processing, greater emphasis on warehouse precision and efficiency, an upswing in real-time inventory visibility requirements, labor deficits in the logistics industry, and burgeoning need for data-centric decision-making systems. Pioneering trends for the forecast era include enhanced AI-based inventory management, novel improvements in autonomous material handling systems, advancements in wearable tech for warehouse employees, progress in the field of real-time data analytics, and strides in the uptake of digital twin technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Warehousing Market Landscape?

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to spur the development of the smart warehousing market. E-commerce refers to the practice of undertaking business transactions via the internet. The surge of the e-commerce industry is attributed to increasing internet access, providing dependable online connectivity for consumers and facilitating shopping at any time and from any location. By encouraging the use of automated solutions and real-time inventory control, e-commerce boosts smart warehousing, making warehouses capable of handling high volumes of orders and speedy delivery requests. This boosts operational efficacy by refining storage, selection, and dispatch procedures, mitigating mistakes, and reducing labor costs. For example, records from the United States Census Bureau, a government agency, show that total e-commerce sales for 2024 amounted to $1,192.6 billion, signifying an 8.1% increase from 2023. Thus, the expanding e-commerce industry is fueling the advancement of the smart warehousing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Warehousing Market?

Major players in the Smart Warehousing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• KPMG International

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Kion Group AG

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Reply S.p.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Warehousing Market?

The principal players in the smart warehousing market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of advanced products such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to increase warehouse efficiency, enhance order precision, and simplify material handling procedures. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are mobile, computer-controlled transport systems fitted with sensors and navigation technology that autonomously transport materials or goods within warehouses, manufacturing plants, or distribution centers, eliminating the need for human involvement. For example, Cainiao Network, a logistics firm based in China, unveiled an enterprise smart warehouse solution in March 2022. This solution comprises a 20,000 m² fully automated facility that utilizes around 100 AGVs, targeting the reduction of worker travel distance by roughly 90%, increasing storage accuracy to 99%, and intensifying throughput during high shopping seasons. The purpose of this launch is to enhance operational productivity, decrease labor expenses, and improve the overall speed and precision of warehouse operations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Warehousing Market

The smart warehousing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Analytics, Robotics And Automation, Internet Of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality, Networking And Communication, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Transport Management, Inventory Management, Order Management, Yard Management, Shipping Management, Labor Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Automated Guided Vehicles, Conveyor Systems, Robotic Picking Systems, Sortation Systems

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services.

3) By Software: Warehouse Management Systems, Inventory Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Labor Management Systems

Smart Warehousing Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Smart Warehousing Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region in the smart warehousing market. It also projects that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

