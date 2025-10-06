Smart Tourism Market Set to Reach $39.56 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Tourism Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Smart Tourism Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the smart tourism market. It's set to increase from $22.30 billion in 2024 to $25.08 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This augmentation during the historical period can be traced back to the growing application of social media in travel planning, increasing dependence on online travel agencies and booking systems, the progressive availability of open data for the enhancement of tourism, and the rising focus on providing wi-fi connectivity in public tourist locations.

Anticipations show a swift expansion in the size of the smart tourism market in the upcoming years, with its worth escalating to $39.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as the surge in the use of 5G for better smart tourism offerings, increased application of biometric and facial recognition in the tourism sector, the upswing in the development of AI-powered language translation applications and the raising investments in blockchain for secure travel transactions. The prediction period will also witness major trends such as the progress in digital twin technology for real-time tourism simulation, emerging wearable tech improving tourist experiences, developments in autonomous transportation options for tourists, innovations in multilingual smart assistant systems, and advancements in eco-friendly smart accommodations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Smart Tourism Market?

The rising prevalence of smartphones is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the smart tourism industry in the future. Smartphone prevalence refers to the proportion of a population that possesses or frequently employs a smartphone within a given region or sector. The climbing rates of smartphone usage are attributed to increased internet access, cost-effective devices, and a heightened demand for mobile digital services. The manner in which smart tourism is improved by smartphone prevalence is through offering uninterrupted access to digital travel amenities, thus simplifying travel planning and route finding for tourists. This enhancement of engagement is achieved through mobile applications, personalized advice, and real-time data, reinforcing the overall travel comfort and experience. For instance, in October 2023, the GSM Association, a non-profit organization based in the UK, reported that close to 4.3 billion individuals (53% of the worldwide population) utilized their personal smartphones to access the internet. Additionally, nearly 80% of mobile internet consumers are now utilizing 4G or 5G smartphones, an increase of 330 million people from 2022 to 2023. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of smartphones propels the growth of the smart tourism sector.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Smart Tourism Market?

Major players in the Smart Tourism Global Market Report 2025 include:

• TUI AG

• Booking Holdings Inc.

• Expedia Group Inc.

• Airbnb Inc.

• Amadeus IT Group SA

• Sabre Corporation

• TripAdvisor Inc.

• Telefonica Tech SA

• MakeMyTrip Ltd.

• Nearvana Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Smart Tourism Market?

Predominant players in the smart tourism marketplace are prioritizing the creation of tech-forward solutions like blockchain-oriented platforms. These solutions aim to provide tourists with secure, transparent and seamless journeys. A platform based on blockchain is a tech structure using a decentralized ledger to securely and transparently handle data or transactions, enabling user interactions without the need for trust. For instance, Telefónica Tech Inc., a Spanish digital transformation services company, alongside unBlock, a digital innovation business also from Spain, introduced the very first Web3 Smart Tourism platform in January 2023. Their offering presents decentralized, technology-intensive options for boosting tourist participation. The blockchain platform is developed to amplify the tourism ecosystem by assimilating blockchain and Web3 technologies, consequently providing heightened transparency, security, and customization in travel experiences. The platform also helps tourism industry players like hotels, travel agencies, and local enterprises to establish token-based loyalty schemes, enhance client engagement and streamline digital interactions, which in turn promotes more intelligent and sustainable tourism experiences.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Smart Tourism Market

The smart tourism market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Travel Planning, Tour Guiding, Hotel Management, Navigation

3) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Geospatial Technologies

4) By Application: Smart Travel Apps, Global Positioning System Navigation Systems, Augmented Reality Tour Guides, Smart Hotel Systems

5) By End-User: Travel Agencies, Transportation, Hospitality, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Wearables, Smart Kiosks

2) By Software: Destination Management Systems, Virtual And Augmented Reality Applications, Mobile Applications

3) By Services: Consulting And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Data Management Services

Global Smart Tourism Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the smart tourism global market, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period up to 2025. The report encompasses a detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

