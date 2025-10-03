Global Edge Security Market Worth $21,360.0 Million in 2024, Expected to Hit $136,453.0 Million by 2034

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Edge Security Market ," The edge security market size was valued at $21,360.0 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $136,453.0 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2025 to 2034.Edge security focuses on implementing security controls at the network edge rather than the core, aiming to mitigate the risks introduced by IoT devices, mobile endpoints, and other decentralized systems that often operate outside the protection of centralized security frameworks. Key capabilities of edge security include role-based authentication and least privilege access to ensure only authorized users and devices interact with edge resources. One of the significant trends is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhancing real-time threat detection and response capabilities at the edge. In addition, there is a growing trend in the adoption of zero trust security models ensuring continuous verification of users and devices to mitigate unauthorized access. Another notable trend shaping the edge security market size is the rise of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), which unifies networking and security into a single cloud-native architecture. This approach provides secure, scalable access to edge computing resources, particularly for organizations with distributed workforces. In addition, cloud-based deployments are gaining traction due to flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of management. Furthermore, there is a growing trend in the adoption of edge security across industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, and healthcare. This is driving demand for edge security solutions to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. These evolving trends are expected to significantly shape the future of the edge security market, creating new growth opportunities for vendors and driving the development of more robust, intelligent, and adaptive security solutions, thus propelling the growth of the edge security market size.Get Research Report Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324559 The major factors driving the growth of the global edge security market include the rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, increase in the adoption of remote and hybrid work models, and the surge in the demand for real-time data processing at the network edge. In addition, the upsurge in security concerns, along with increasing cyberattacks targeting decentralized endpoints and edge computing environments, has led to a rise in demand for robust security frameworks capable of safeguarding data and resources at the edge, thereby fueling global edge secuity market growth. Furthermore, the rise of 5G technology is accelerating edge computing deployments, further emphasizing the demand for advanced edge security solutions, supporting in the expansion of the edge security market size. In addition, the governments stringent regulations pertaining to data privacy, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection leading organizations across various sectors to adopt comprehensive edge security measures, contribute toward edge security industry growth.Moreover, according to comprehensive edge security market analysis, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into edge security platforms is enhancing threat detection and response capabilities, enabling proactive and automated mitigation of potential risks. Enterprises are increasingly investing in scalable and flexible security solutions that can adapt to dynamic network topologies and support a diverse range of edge devices. The increasing digital transformation initiatives across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and energy, driven by the increase in the demand for secure edge environments, contribute toward the expansion of the edge security market size. As businesses prioritize data integrity and resilience, the edge security market is expected to witness sustained demand and continuous technological advancements.On the basis of component, the global edge security market share was dominated by the software segment in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the increase in the adoption of advanced security solutions such as Zero Trust Architecture, AI-driven threat detection, and cloud-native security platforms that provide real-time protection at the edge. In addition, the growing proliferation of IoT devices and the expansion of 5G networks are driving demand for advanced software capable of securing distributed and diverse edge environments. However, the service segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the edge security market forecast period. This segment is experiencing an increase in demand for managed security services, consulting, and integration solutions as organizations seek expert support to deploy, monitor, and manage complex edge security infrastructures efficiently.Procure Complete Research Report Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edge-security-market/purchase-options By region, North America dominated the market share in 2024 for the edge security market. This is due to the rise in advanced technological adoption, increasing cyber threats, and strong presence of key industry players, driving the demand for robust edge security solutions, including software and hardware components, contributing significantly to the region’s edge security market size growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region is experiencing increase in the digital transformation initiatives, rapid expansion of IoT and 5G infrastructure, and growing investments in smart cities and industrial automation, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the edge security industry in this region.Key findings of the studyBy Component, the software segment held the largest share in the edge security market for 2024.By Enterprise Size, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in the edge security market for 2024.By End User Industry, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the edge security market for 2024.Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Get More Information Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324559 The key players profiled in the edge security market include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, F5, Inc., AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Barracuda Networks, Inc.,Versa Networks, Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Netskope, Inc., Sophos Limited, SonicWall, Inc, Musarubra US LLC, Infoblox Inc., iboss, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.Browse More Trending Reports :Mobile Gaming MarketMobile Content MarketData Center Security MarketCloud Infrastructure MarketAnti Theft System MarketGaming Software MarketBusiness Process Management MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 